Beardo Initiates a Country-Wide Man Hunt for INDIA’S NEXT Mr BEARDO

India’s most loved men’s lifestyle and grooming brand Beardo, today announced a nationwide search for India’s Next Beardo, 2021. As an ode to the tribe of half a million Instagram followers that the brand serves, the search for 1 Ultimate Mr. Beardo who stands a chance to win an exclusive modelling contract with the brand commenced on 10th August,2021. The hunt will also felicitate 4 category title holders – Mr. Hot Bod, Mr. Beard God, Mr. Sexiest Hair and Mr. Good Looks who will win a makeover at any one of Beardo Partner salons, a big Beardo goodies hamper, 1-year exclusive subscription to all of Beardo’s new product launches, and most importantly, will be featured across Beardo’s national & International social media platforms. Interested participants can log on to the dedicated website created to download a framed image that can be uploaded on their IG feed to participate.

More details on the process

http://www.beardo.in/indiasnextbeardo

Beardo’s in-house panel of experts comprising of stylists, groomers, creators will vet all entries and shortlist 25 participants who will then battle it out for the ultimate winning title of Mr. Beardo and four coveted category titles. The esteemed panel of judges will include Vishal Singh, Founder & President – Bharat Beard Club; Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016, Actor & Influencer; Daena Sethna, Celebrity Stylist to Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more and Meghna Mehta, Head – Branded Content, Big Bang Social, Collective Artist Network. The shortlisted 25 Beardo’s will be given fun challenges that would help the panel understand their personality and overall spunk to reach their final selection.

Beardo is amongst the country’s foremost thought leaders in the men’s grooming and styling space and has dominated the market with their innovative product offerings over the last many years. The brand has become a force to reckon with across the men’s grooming, styling, and now even lifestyle & fashion categories; with a strong presence in both the online and offline space. Built on the philosophy to make MEN feel sexy, confident, charismatic, and dapper, Beardo is now set to launch the Biggest Battle of masculine charm the country has ever seen.

The two-week long hunt is currently inviting entries and will award FIVE titles, where each category winner will personify the characteristics of a true BEARDO impeccable style, charismatic personality, and killer looks.

Talking about the campaign, Sujot Malhotra, CEO at Beardo said, “Over the years we have witnessed men across the world embracing the Beardo within them and loving every minute of it. We are proud that we have been an instrumental part of getting the larger culture to celebrate the masculine charm through its quintessential mark the beard. To further this agenda of celebrating Manhood, we are proud to launch India’s Next Beardo – a property that will allow us to give a platform to the most charismatic men out there to showcase their charm.”

He further added, “I would like to urge all men who are passionate about how sexy they look to participate in huge numbers – WE ARE WATCHING and so is the WORLD.”

Entry details for India’s Next Beardo are available on Beardo’s official Instagram handle (@beardo.official) and will close on 25th August 2021.