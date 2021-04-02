Beat the heat with ‘Viktor & Viktor Plus’ fans by Gourav

Gourav Luminaries Pvt Ltd., one of the leading consumer Electrical goods company, a trusted name in Tier-2 & 3 cities of India, has introduced a new range of fans – Viktor & Viktor+. The tagline for this product is Toofani Hawa, Toofani Iradein and it pays a tribute to the great women of our country with their ideas that help them achieve their dreams.

The Viktor and Viktor+ fans are the top of the class and provide relief from the summer heat. On this innovative product launch, Pankaj Khanna, the Chief Sales Officer at Gourav Luminaries, “Viktor & Viktor+ is a range of fans by Gourav that is available with an array of colors and provide superior air delivery. Owing to the summer heat we would be able to provide the consumers with products in the affordable price range.”

The fans are available in 48 Inch Size, Sweep 1200mm, and provide a speed of 380+ RPM. They have a stronger and bigger motor size with a double ball bearing and 100% copper winding. In addition to that these fans provide superior air delivery of 230 cum/min. It features 3 colors – Glossy brown, Coffee Brown, White, Ivory

Being a home-grown brand Gourav also keeps up with National campaigns like ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ & ‘Made in India’. Not only does it align with the VocalforLocal campaign, but it also strongly voices its appreciation and support for unsung women heroes of our country through its powerful social-media initiative called #DeshKaGourav. It shares the powerful stories and achievements of women from different parts to inspire and empower them.

The brand recently signed the Boxing Legend and Rajya Sabha MP, Mary Kom as its Brand Ambassador. Mary Kom marks the organization’s transition from a traditional company into a new-age organization with a distinguished vision and true Indian values. Gourav strongly believes in Women’s Empowerment and is glad to acknowledge the large team of women workers who have contributed towards the new LED range given that women constitute appx. 70% of their labor force at their manufacturing units.

Gourav is one of India’s fastest growing manufacturers and distributors of affordable and high-quality electrical goods like fans, switches, switchgear, wires, and LEDs. In the CEO’s words, “Gourav’s mission is to light up middle-class homes with its efficient and budget-friendly solutions. Its vision is to make India efficient by making every home efficient.”

The brand established in 1991, is gearing for a makeover by launching its new logo to consolidate its vision. The way forward for the brand is going to be a testament to the power of local, made-in-India products. Gourav’s new logo symbolizes its long journey packed with many lessons, passing the baton from one generation to the other, its evolution into a new-age organization, rooted in Indian values, committed to the environment and its nation.