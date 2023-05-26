Beat the Summer Heat with Brise Series of Kuhl Stylish Fans

New Delhi – After the impeccable success of the Kuhl Platin & Luxus Series Fans, KENT RO, the renowned water purifier brand in the country, is once again making waves with the introduction of the Kühl Brise Stylish Fan. This fan is a masterpiece that is equipped with a harmonious fusion of captivating design and refined aesthetic features:

Key Features:

BLDC Technology: Kuhl Brise Fans are equipped with revolutionary Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motor technology, ensuring unparalleled performance and energy efficiency. Experience a fan that not only enhances the ambiance but also saves up to an impressive 65% of electricity consumption.

Low Noise Operation: Say farewell to disruptive noise! Kühl Brise Stylish Fans are engineered to provide a tranquil environment with their whisper-quiet operation.

Wi-Fi/IoT Enabled: Convenience and comfort are just a tap away. With Wi-Fi and Internet of Things (IoT) compatibility, control and manage the fan’s settings effortlessly from your smartphone or other compatible devices.

3 & 4 Aerodynamic Blades: These fans boast 3 & meticulously crafted aerodynamic blades. Designed for optimal airflow, these blades deliver a powerful performance that cools the room efficiently and uniformly.

Alexa/Voice Enabled: Elevate your control experience with voice-enabled functionality. It is compatible with Alexa and other voice-activated devices, allowing you to adjust various fan settings.

Reverse Mode: Enhance versatility with the reverse mode feature. This intelligent functionality enables the fan to rotate in the opposite direction, effectively promoting air circulation and maintaining a comfortable environment throughout the year.

The Brise Series of Kuhl Stylish Fan represents a remarkable breakthrough in both design and functionality. With its classy finish and contemporary aesthetics, this fan effortlessly enhances the ambiance of any home.

Kuhl Fans are available at leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. Besides this, Kuhl fans are available in all leading appliance stores across the country. The Brise Series of Kuhl Fans is offered at an affordable price