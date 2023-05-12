BeatO CURV Smartphone Connected Glucometer Machine

This Mother’s Day, gift your mother the gift of good health and personalized care with the BeatO Curv Glucometer, a smartphone-connected self-monitoring glucometer that operates flawlessly via the BeatO App. Now take sugar readings easily, anytime, anywhere, with this pocket-size glucometer and keep a log of all previous readings as well to understand the pattern of your sugar levels.! BeatO allows you to both monitor and manage your sugar levels. After knowing your test results, you can connect with our expert doctors and health coaches for the correct guidance on the BeatO App, making sugar level monitoring convenient and personalized.

Available on Amazon, Flipkart, and beatoapp.com.