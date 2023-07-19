BeatO Takes the Lead in Addressing India’s Diabetes Epidemic

New Delhi (INDIA), 19th July 2023: This silent diabetic epidemic has penetrated every nook and corner of the country, presenting a formidable battle for India to overcome. Compounding the issue is the fact that more than 80% of the population resides in Tier 3 & 4 towns and villages, where access to adequate healthcare facilities is a major concern. Tertiary healthcare services are primarily concentrated in Tier 1 & 2 cities, leaving a substantial gap in healthcare accessibility and affordability.

According to the latest report from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 100 million Indians have been diagnosed with diabetes, with a significant number of pre-diabetics adding to the alarming statistics. Regrettably, India has earned the infamous title of being the “Diabetes Capital of the World” due to the escalating prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits.

That yawning gap between demand and supply will hopefully be bridged when the first batch of 50 students commencing their journey to receive a degree Certificate Course in Diabetes Education on July 15, 2023, graduate with their degrees. A joint collaboration between BeatO, India’s leading diabetic care and management platform and the International Institute for Health Management Research (IIHMR), is a prime example of the future of healthcare. Collaborations among different specialized healthcare providers holds the key to providing awareness, accessibility, and affordability for millions of India, especially in the Tier 2, 3 & 4 cities. The need of the hour is to bring access closer to patients, and this is the first step in that direction.

Commenting on the importance of the course, Gautam Chopra- CEO, and founder, BeatO said, “India is facing a severe shortage of skilled medical workers, particularly in small towns and villages where a maximum number of Diabetic patients reside. To address this concern, BeatO in collaboration with IIHMR is thrilled to offer the first of its kind Certificate Course in Diabetes Education. This initiative represents our commitment to giving back to society and help individuals in the first steps in changing the dynamics of Diabetes in Tier 2/3/4 cities. With this certificate course, our vision is to empower individuals with the required knowledge and skills to manage diabetes effectively. It will also provide them sustainable employment opportunities. Together, we can build a healthier society, where people are more informed about diabetes, and contribute towards the growth and progress of our nation.”

These newly trained diabetic care educators will augment India’s diabetic health infrastructure and make diabetic care more accessible and affordable. The course will equip healthcare professionals, such as paramedical staff, nurses, dietitians, and caretakers, with the essential skills and hands-on training in hospitals and clinics.

“Designed in collaboration with an innovative and leading diabetic care and management platform like BeatO, upcoming healthcare enthusiasts will be offered a comprehensive peek into diabetic care. Bridging the gap between academia and the medical industry, this course will offer pursuing students insights stemming from real-time data and conditions, enabling healthcare professionals to chart new territories in diabetic education, propelling us closer to a world where diabetes is better understood, better managed, and, ultimately, better prevented,” said Sutapa B. Neogi, Director of IIHMR-Delhi.

With renowned and practicing diabetologists curating the course structure and acting as faculty, this course will incorporate the latest advancements in medical research, practical guidelines, and patient-centric approaches, empowering people with diabetes, their caretakers, and healthcare professionals. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of Diabetes care. Through this course, BeatO is leading the charge to bring about a meaningful and rapid resolution to the challenges posed by diabetes in India.