Beatrice K. Harvey Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Norwalk, CA : Beatrice K. Harvey of Norwalk, California has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of wellness coaching. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Beatrice K. Harvey

Beatrice K. Harvey is a wellness coach with Total Life Changes LLC. With over three years of experience, she is responsible for wellness coaching, providing one-on-one programs, and group classes for her clients. Beatrice is responsible for educating her clients regarding their weight loss. She sells instant coffees, detox teas, essential oils, and hygiene products.

Total Life Changes LLC is a direct selling company that offers health and wellness supplements worldwide. The brand’s foundation lies in their belief in each of their seven core values: We are always hungry for more; Passion is our fuel; Having fun we get more work done; We love each other. Period; Grateful is our mindset; Our standard is giving more than expected and We don’t just do what’s easy, we do what’s right. While operating by these seven core values, and changing lives around the world, they are accomplishing their purpose: Providing products and a community that you’ll feel!

Ms. Harvey enjoys empowering and helping others take control of their health for all of their future endeavors, and saving lifestyles and relationships one family at a time. In her spare time, Beatrice enjoys dancing and playing softball.

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” — Maya Angelou