Beauty maestro Shahnaz Husain accorded with the “World’s Greatest WomanEntrepreneur” award

New Delhi, March 2022: Shahnaz Husain, the renowned beauty maestro receives the “World’s Greatest Woman Entrepreneur” Award from Success, the New York-based business magazine, becoming the first woman in the world in 104 years to receive the prestigious Success Award.

Ms. Husain has been the recipient of several prestigious international awards during her career and this one would be another golden feather in her cap. Shahnaz Husain is the quintessential entrepreneur who recently received the ‘Promoting Ayurveda Worldwide’ and ‘Ayurveda Excellence’ Awards in the British Parliament. She also became a Harvard Case Study on Brand Creation. Now, she is a Harvard subject and part of the curriculum for “Emerging Markets.”