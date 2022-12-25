Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) takes responsibility for skilling brave and beautiful acid attack survivors

‘You empower the whole family by skilling an individual so they can lead a respectable life. Similarly, for these beautiful and courageous women who suffered acid attacks, the initiative taken up by the Beauty and wellness sector skill council will surely serve as a balm. This is because it will empower them and make them independent by preparing them for different job roles in the beauty industry, ” informed Monica Bahl, CEO Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council.

The occasion could not be better than Christmas to fulfill their desires to learn the skills in beauty and make a career for themselves in this field. Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC), in association with ‘Chhanv Foundation under their campaign ‘Sheroes’, has taken ownership of skilling these beautiful acid attack survivors in Skin, Hair &Nails job roles through B&WSSC industry partners Blossom Kochhar College of CreativeArts & Design (BKCCAD) and ‘Nail Spa by Gurpreet Seble’, in order to fulfill their aspiration & dreams to earn a respectable livelihood by making everyone beautiful.

Their infectious passion to live life queen-size, received commendable encouragement from the industry leaders like Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Ms. Gurpreet Seble, Mr. C K Kumaravel, and; many more, as a result of which the onus of reintegrating them into the mainstream of society was taken up by Naturals Salon, which has given them offer letters to join the salon post completion of their training by BKCCAD and Nail Spa. BWSSC, in its endeavour to make the month of Christmas which celebrates the joy of giving and fulfilling wishes, a turning point for all these beautiful souls.

Talking about this initiative, Ms. Monica Bahl – CEO-Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council further added, “It is a matter of pride for our sector skill council to be able to help these incredible acid attack survivors in accomplishing their goals. Their power lies in their undying determination to make lives beautiful around them. On one hand, they have survived all the odds and on the other hand, they have a hunger to learn the skills of the beauty domain through which they will not only start a new inning. I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” This famous quote by Nelson Mandela stands true for these Wonder Women, who have not only survived the horrendous act of acid attacks on them but have shown their grit; resilience by conquering the immense pain and social shame with beautiful smiles and a never say die attitude, she concluded.