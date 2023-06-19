Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council Kicked Off a Countdown to Celebrate International Yoga Day

B&WSSC CONVEYED THE MESSAGE TO SAY YES TO YOG &i NO TO ROG

In light of the fact that it takes 21 days to fully form a new habit, B&WSSC kicked off the 21-day countdown to International Day of Yoga. Taking this momentum to the next level and to celebrate the onset of International Yoga Day, B&WSSC organized a morning Yoga session on 16th June’2023 in association with FICSI to spread the importance & awareness of Yoga in our ecosystem.

The 21-day countdown to International Day of Yoga was designed to create a habit of practice for individuals. This was to ensure that the knowledge and importance of Yoga is not only shared but also practiced.

The session was conducted by renowned yoga expert, Shri Amit Kumar Ji and his team members. They guided the participants through various yoga asanas. The event was attended by people from different walks of life who learnt the importance of yoga and the multiple health benefits it can offer.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Coundil informed, “B&WSSC celebrated this day to carry forward the legacy of yoga, as well as the concept of EK VISHWA, EK SWASTHY – VASUDHAIV KUTUMBKAM. Besides teaching and practicing Yoga the session also aimed to instill a sense of unity and holistic well-being among all, in line with the famous Sanskrit mantra, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which translates to “The World is One Family.” By teaching this ancient practice, the organization seeks to bring the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to life, celebrating humanity and our shared sense of belonging and wellbeing. The event conveys the message ‘Say Yes to Yog, No to Rog’.

This is to be noted that by hosting such events, the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council aims to create an environment that encourages individuals to stay proactive in taking control of their physical and mental health. The council is dedicated to cultivating an inclusive and holistic understanding of health and wellbeing. Monica Bahl ji further added, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s is dedicated to promoting yoga around the world. In addition to promoting yoga’s physical and mental health benefits, he is also committed to sharing the spiritual and cultural significance of the practice. His vision is to make yoga more accessible to people of all backgrounds. And in the end, the small steps we took today led us closer to his future goals.The beauty and wellness sector skill council believes that healthy practices and wellbeing can only be achieved through collective action and dedication. Therefore, the council is constantly taking initiatives to bring together a community of individuals who are passionate about leading a healthier life. Events like today’s are an important way for the council to foster that community and to raise awareness about the importance of healthy practices.

The Yoga event took place in Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra Building, Ground Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. The event was a complete success and left everyone feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Everyone was delighted to learn the ancient art of yoga and how to incorporate it into their daily routine. The event was truly remarkable and left everyone feeling energized and revitalized.