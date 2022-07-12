Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council Successfully organised Monsoon Job Fair

This youth fair aimed to felicitate Job opportunities and shape careers of youth, women and students in the area of Beauty & Wellness

Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council today Organised B&WSSC’s Monsoon 2022 Job Fair. The event offered youth, women and students an excellent venue for networking, connecting and exploring opportunities directly with employers. Women and youth from different parts of India participated in the event to seek a guided direction and shape up their careers by getting respectable Jobs in the area of their interest.

B&WSSC under the aegis of the National Skill council of India has always endeavoured to provide market-relevant skills and knowledge to the youth and women of our nation in order to make them job-ready. This one-day job fair at National Skill Training Institute for Women was part of B&WSSC’s larger effort to provide respectable livelihood opportunities to students passing out from vocational skilling courses in the beauty and wellness sector.

The job fair was inaugurated by Ms. Monica Bahl, CEO-B&WSSC along with Ms. Shashi Mathur, Principal-NSTI, Noida and prominent icons of the Beauty and Wellness industry.

Companies with operations across multiple states; UTs of India participated in B&WSSC’s Monsoon 2022 job fair to hire the passing out students. Urban Company- home service provider platform, Natural Salons, O2 Spa and many big companies who had immediate vacancies and openings were part of the employer’s pool.

The students had an option to choose the location according to their preference and convenience. There was an announcement of vacancies of 4250 numbers with these top employers in the beauty & wellness domain.