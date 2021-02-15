Beckatt Solutions Wins Software & Technology Award

Beckatt Solutions was recently announced as one of the winners of New World Reports annual Software and Technology Awards, 2020.

Elgin, IL : New World Report recently announced the winners of the 2020 Software and Technology Awards, and 3D printing software and products distributor Beckatt Solutions was named one of the award winners. Michael Storey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Beckatt Solutions had this to say about the award: “We are truly honored to be named one of the winners of the 2020 Software and Technology Awards. New World Report annually selects the best companies that have sustained excellence and a long track record of dedication to advancements in technology. Our team is thrilled and humbled to be considered among these illustrious award winners.”

The Software and Technology Awards acknowledge the efforts of technology pioneers and disruptors of modern technology, as well as those who have sustained excellence and exhibited long term dedication to their commitment to the development and advancements in technology. The 2020 edition of the Software and Technology Awards were launched with the notion that while technology has seen itself thrust into a role of crucial importance in the last decade, 2020 has magnified this role to new heights.

New World Report Awards Coordinator Gabrielle Ellis took a moment to speak on the achievements of those recognized: “It is always a pleasure to highlight the companies that work in the technology sphere, especially with consideration of the challenges all businesses and all industries have faced over the last year. I offer a sincere congratulations to all of those acknowledged in this program and hope you all have a fantastic year ahead.”

To see the list of award winners, visit the Software and Technology Awards Full Winners Listing 2020 at https://www.thenewworldreport.com/winners-list/?award=98-2020.