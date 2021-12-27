Become a Billionaire

By Mr.Gautam Mukhopadhyay, OD Expert, Success Coach, Member ISODC ( USA)

You probably learned about cause and effect in school. If you disobeyed your mother, you didn’t get a sweet dish. If you failed to study enough for a test, you got a bad grade. Law of Cause and Effect states that every effect in your life has a specific and predictable Cause and every cause or action similarly has, a specific and predictable effect, like the one below.

“It rained torrential, so all ground floor establishments got flooded.’’

Cause It rained torrential Effect all ground floor establishments got flooded. Keyword So

There are Physical (Physics-related) and Metaphysical ( Above Physics ) Examples for most cause & effect. The physical results are immediate – For Example, If you exercise regularly if you believe that your body is a temple, the effect is you are going to have a predictable effect on your health.

If you believe that junk, untimely food is fuel, the effect will be different.

In short, the effects you intend to aim at quite depending on your behavior, actions, habits, thoughts, feelings, and decisions you make. When you don’t like the effects, you need to change the cause.

Metaphysically, how and when you change things within yourself, especially emotionally, you can influence other people and circumstances in your life. For example, if you change and improve your mood, you might feel your locality is flourishing. If You feel smart, you attract smart people. You might not have known things could be more authentic, but what you think about, starts happening.

There’s all good news for readers. More people are going to make more money in the next years than what had been made in a new age. 25 new crorepatis are created in India every day on an average, according to Merill Lynch.

Serial No Household category Wealth Bracket Cumulative Households Nos 1 Hurun Rich Lister INR 1000 Cr 3000 2 UHNI ( Ultra High Networth Individuals ) INR 100 Cr 23000 3 HNI ( High Networth Individuals ) INR 10 Cr 2,94,000 4 Affluent INR 7 Cr 4,12,000

Source: Hurun Rich Lister 2021

Have you ever thought over that India is a 3 Trillion $ Economy growing @ > 12%? and what this means to your pocket, going forward? How can you self-make a difference to your wealth Bracket?

Let’s study the 5 self-made wealthiest of the country – Hurun Rich List 2021.

Divyank Turakhia -12500 Cr ( Media.net)

Nakul Aggarwal – 12400 Cr (Phone Pe)

Ritesh Arora – 12400 Cr ( BrowserStack)

Neha Narkhede – 12200 Cr ( Confluent)

Nikhil Kamath-11100 Cr ( Zerodha)

Have you set your target time to cross HNI Line up? In order to have this wealth effect on you, what are the causes that you need to work on?

The law of Cause & Effect says when you follow them, bury and immerse yourself into what they do, how they do, how they think, decisions they make and don’t take. When you follow them minutely and their tracks ie the pugmarks, you get nearly the same results. It’s that simple. The universe is always moving, the law is applicable to past, present, and future and nature is neutral to the effects you produce. Nature does not care who you are, whats your origin is. There are a lot of people not as talented as you but they get better results simply by following the pugmarks. Also, remember that Nothing works the first time and the average no of times people try before giving up is Less than 1 ( Brian Tracy ). That gives us enough opportunities and confidence to try harder.

Wealth is not only in currency notes. While you ring in the New Year with your family and loved ones think big, dream UHNI, work on it – Your dream must be that big.

References: