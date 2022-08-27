Beeing Social Establishes London Office As Part of International Expansion

Mumbai / London: Even as the economic downturn has triggered downsizing across industries worldwide, some companies are bucking the trend by hiring or even opening new physical offices as part of their expansion plans.

Top Mumbai-based digital marketing agency Beeing Social is one such growth-driven company, having recently debuted in London – a favoured destination for firms looking to spread their wings overseas. This is the agency’s third expansion and another pivotal moment, having launched its office in Dubai just last year.

As a hub and hive of 360-degree digital communications, Beeing Social has assisted 300+ brands till date in setting up their stronghold in the digital space. The agency serves the entire spectrum of digital and social media, including SEO, SEM, pay-per-click, social media marketing, online PR, online media buying and planning, online reputation management, Google analytics, designing solutions, and blogging.

With this vast experience under its belt, the London office of Beeing Social is poised to become the communication gateway for companies looking to market internationally: Indian brands seeking to expand their markets to Europe, and European brands eager to tap into the attractive Indian market.

Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit, Founder & CEO of Beeing Social, who has moved to London to consolidate the agency’s operations there, said: “This is a defining moment in Being Social’s history! I am thrilled with our latest milestone, and excited by the new prospects this brings for us. I look forward to a world of new opportunities to exercise our digital prowess for the benefit of aspiring brands.”

Abhishek Mittal, Co-Founder, Beeing Social, said: “Our London office is a new chapter for Beeing Social. On the strength of our experience and expertise, we are driven to make this new inning better than whatever we’ve achieved so far. We are taking Beeing Social to another level!”