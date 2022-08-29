Begin the festive celebration with the Customers Most Loved program on Amazon.in

Bengaluru, Aug 29, 2022: With the festivities starting to begin across the country, Amazon India announced Customers’ Most-Loved program with up to 70% off on Home & Kitchen and Outdoor products including home décor, furniture, mattresses, mixers, grinders, bottles, dumbbells, treadmills and so much more on Amazon.in. This program highlights customer-validated products to mitigate known purchase barriers, for example, concerns over quality and fit, lack of trust in unknown vendors, and hesitance to buy online among others. Hence, if you’re in constant search of viral, latest, habit-changing household products, you don’t need to worry any more- Customers’ most-loved store presents all obsession-worthy products for your household, all in one place.

Shop without worries from Customers’ most-loved store – everything’s beautiful and everything’s vetted—the perfect combination! First time customers can also avail free delivery on their initial purchase from Home & Kitchen products.

Wakefit Hollow Fibre Pillow (68.58 cm X 40.64 cm) | 2 Pieces – Have you ever imagined sleeping with your head in the clouds? Epitomize luxury with Wakefit’s Hollow Fibre Pillow with unparalleled softness and comfort and ensures three-way support. The hollow fibre filling provides the benefit of taking the shape of your neck and aligning the spine, the fabric provides the ideal surface for your skin. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 776 approximately.

Savya Home Apollo Chrome Base High Back Office Chair – Wing your way to comfort. Buy Savya Home’s office chair that comes with an adjustable headrest that offers the utmost comfort. It is a must-have for students as well as working professionals as it comes with one-touch height adjustment and can be adjusted to any suitable position to improve your posture. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 5630 approximately.

Buy Mansaa Essentials 100 LED Copper Fairy String – Add a little magic to your home with warm white fairy lights that are perfect for any celebratory and calming ambiance. They come with a 5V USB plugin that can be used with any USB source to operate the string fairy lights. It can be used almost anywhere such as outdoors, camping, party, cafe, wedding, homes, bedrooms, patios, and gardens among others. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 269 approximately.

Decazone Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf Wood – Our handcrafted macramé hanging is a beautiful combination of a modern Bohemian style. The intricate work on the wall hanging will enhance the ambiance and bring out the creative edge of your room. Made with natural cotton rope and pine shelves can make a small bookshelf, a place to keep your favorite artifacts, or a space for your plant children. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 299 approximately.

Croma 500W Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars – Use Croma 500 Watts 3 Jars Mixer Grinder which comes with wet grinding, dry grinding, blending functions. This juicer mixer grinder comes with powerful blades and variable speed settings. It helps you to choose the speed you want. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1390 approximately.

Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray – Get perfect ironing results in a single stroke with Philips GC1905 Steam Iron with American Heritage Black Linished soleplate for great gliding performance on all fabrics. It comes with a spray function to get rid of tough creases. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1699 approximately.

Spotzero by Milton Prime Spin Mop – Looking for an easier way to mop your floor thoroughly, without all the arm flexing needed in traditional mopping? Spotzero’s Prime Spin Mop comes with microfiber cleaning technology that quickly picks up dirt, pet hair, crumbs, and more. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1499 approximately.

Buy Durafit Heavy Hike | 5 HP Peak DC Motorized Foldable Treadmill – Fitness just got smarter with the all-new Durafit Heavy Hike. Bring home the full smart training experience it comes with 16 levels of auto inclination, an LCD screen, 2 loudspeakers, and an aux cable. It comes with a hydraulic system at the base to ensure that the treadmill can be easily folded and unfolded without any strain and can be stored in a small space. Get it on Amazon.in for INR 35,999 approximately.

Buy Aurion Chrome Dumbbells (Set of Two) – Raise the bar with Aurion Professional Dumbbells for fitness and strength training of all kinds. The solid metallic finish gives these dumbbells a premium quality and smooth finish. It comes with rubber grip handles that make it comfortable to hold for long hours. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 799 approximately.