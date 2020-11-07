Being A Challenger Brand – Top 8 Brands Which Have Disrupted The Status Quo

Every business is thriving to offer something different to their customers. Companies that have successfully executed their vision of disrupting the market are famous brand names today.

Such companies like Lottoland India have successfully created a brand name amongst their target customers over some time.

Lottoland India owns the lottery market

Changing the status quo of any industry is not an effortless task. It required leadership, patience, and the workforce. Lottoland has proved that you need an idea to disrupt the ongoing products and services on the market.

Once an idea has been procured, the organization must optimize all its resources towards implementing that idea. Lottoland has become one of its kind to provide gaming services to its users with graphic features, movie watching facilities, and charity donations while playing the lottery.

It has completely changed the world of people who used to place bets by buying lottery tickets traditionally. Gradually, the users are increasing, and the brand has positive prospects for the future.

Windly refurbishes real estate business

Consumer reports and indexes have shown that consumer behaviors are likely to change when they get satisfied with a product or a service; they try to look for new products after a set period.

Real Estate businesses stopped flourishing after a while due to traditional ways of marketing. It can be said that Windly came to their rescue by providing the latest technology services through their application.

The application also provides assistance in getting deals done by managing the clients and agents efficiently. The agents can even get an additional feature of keeping track of the deals and actions done by subagents to ensure transparency.

PureGym – Health became smarter

It is said that staying physically and mentally healthy makes you live longer. There were times when people used to focus only on work and family. But now the times have changed, 70-80% of the working professionals have started changing their eating habits significantly.

Thanks to PureGym for bringing a revolution in the market of health and work out. It has completely modified the way people used to hit the gyms for working out on their bodies internally and externally.

What else do you need to work out when you have 24 hours contract-free membership with a professional gym? Who would have wondered that the technology may come such a long way that gyms would hold virtual classes for a workout?

PureGym has challenged significant brands in the gym industry in just 12 years of operations.

Ecotricity – A step towards greener environment

The current environment is evidence that humans have destroyed the ecosystem of earth substantially. But to deal with this damage, Ecotricity has taken charge.

There are only a few companies that are promoting the vision of a clean and green environment; Ecotricity is one of them. As the name suggests, it generates electricity through the conversion of wind and solar energy.

Where most of the companies in several sectors are emitting hazardous gases and industrial waste, creating water and air pollution, at the same place, Ecotricity is thriving to build Green Britain by the year 2030.

Similar to how Lottoland disrupts the lottery market, this company has also challenged the traditional norms of running the business to make profits without social responsibility.

Tesla – Next generation innovations

Tesla needs no introduction whatsoever. Electric cars with the latest technology of Tesla are famous worldwide. Not only this, the company has established a big brand name in the industry due to its genius co-founder – Elon Musk.

It is a lesser-known fact that the company creates a well-balanced model between financial sustenance and social responsibility, wherein it thrives on storing energy in a Lithium-ion battery.

SolarCity is a subsidiary company of Tesla and challenges the status quo of the industry by generating solar energy for panels fixed at various places. Tesla is ready to venture out its new ideas and vision into the market by changing the dynamics of the industry.

Duolingo – Becoming multilingual with just an app

Everybody wants to learn and expand their knowledge of languages. It is partly because people like to travel worldwide, partly because students wish to study abroad, and partly due to the sheer love of languages.

However, not everyone is lucky enough to get the opportunity of going to language schools across the world. Duolingo brings about 35 languages from various parts of the world to your home. You can access all these languages with just one application.

Duolingo has various fun features to teach languages by playing games, quizzes, and practice lessons. It has brought a revolution in the schools as well for the students to learn different languages. No such application has yet been evolved in the market.

Airbnb – Home away from home

Airbnb completely transformed the mechanism and operations of the hotel industry. It started with bringing in the people who wanted rooms and people who wanted to provide lodging together on one website.

Such lodgings and stays we’re short term and cost less money to the visitors and tourists. Today the company is earning better profits than traditional hotels and resorts since it is affordable and comfortable.

Being a Challenger brand is not easy, especially when you are new in the market. But all these corporations have proved that if you dare to present your idea and vision, you can be successful in it by earning the loyalty of your customers.