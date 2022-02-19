Being Animal Foundation’s new medical centre to give street animals a fair chance at life

Mumbai, February 2022: Walk on any street in Mumbai, you will see a happy clutch of strays prancing around all day, sometimes greeting a few pedestrians along the way. Some of them are well taken care of by animal lovers, shops, and restaurants who feed them. We see Mumbaikars pouring their hearts out to care for these street animals. However, we also come across injured strays or undernourished animal mostly abandoned by their owner, living on the street, with no one to care for them once old or injured.

Taking cognizance of this unfortunate situation, Being Animal Foundation (BAF) has opened its doors to these street animals in need of care. Located in Santacruz, one can reach out to BAF’s newest no-profit state-of-the-art medical centre that will give our rescuers and feeders a rightful chance at saving an animal’s life.

x

Mr. Ashwin Sheth, Trustee, Being Animal Foundation, “I am an animal lover at heart and have aspired to play a part in protecting and safeguarding street animals. The efforts and progress that this foundation has been making are commendable and I trust to see my dream of helping maximum animals come true through BAF and Dr. Deshmukh.”

Dr. Deshmukh shared his vision, “My only mission is to save as many animal lives as possible, it does not matter what the animal is. Street animals often do not get timely and affordable veterinary care and have to pass away in pain helplessly. Money should not be an obstacle whilst trying to save a life. BAF clinic will help them get the best shot at life and live a life with dignity.”

The BAF clinic’s primary aim is to help rescuers and feeders help animals at affordable pricing. We often see rescuers are hesitant to help out an animal in need because they are unable to afford the care at that moment in time. Now, the no-profit BAF clinic will alleviate the problem and encourage you the citizen to come ahead and help out our loving animals.

x

BAF Clinic’s cost for examination and basic treatment for stray and pedigree animals is at 50% off. Additionally, pet parents with adopted indie animals and rescuers coming in with indie animals can avail treatment at additional discounted prices. This gesture by BAF clinic will go a long way in promoting more indie adoptions in the city and giving stray animals a loving home.

The no-profit BAF clinic is housed with an OPD, Surgical Unit, Lab, and post-operation facilities, that can take care of most needs that are essential in providing stray animals the best care possible. They also provide an ambulance service from Bandra West to Andheri so rescuers, feeders, and volunteers, can help the animals reach the BAF clinic in time. Not just that, BAF clinic feeds stray animals in the nearby areas to keep them healthy and happy daily.

Dr. Michelle Simoes, speaking on BAF clinic, “It is upsetting to see how rising costs have left animals without proper medical care. With BAF clinic, we want to ensure that we treat more and more animals without having to worry about the costs. Since we opened, we have already treated stray dogs and cats, turtles, birds, rabbits. We are pleased to be stepping in to provide the care animals deserve.”

x

Being Animal Foundation clinic can be found at Dheeraj Heritage Residency 1 (Unity) CHS LTD., Linking Road Ext., Opp Shastri Nagar, Santacruz (W), Mumbai – 400054.

Website: https://beinganimalfoundation.com/index.php

Contact: + 91 8291133266

Email: care@beinganimalfoundation.com

Donation Link: https://beinganimalfoundation.com/donate.php