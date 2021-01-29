Being the Responsible Public of India

Mumbai : Republic day marks the day when Indian constitution came into action. Indian constitution talks about both rights and duties. It is based on the fact that to enjoy your rights you also have to perform your duties and it is a balance of both that makes the country Republic.

NSAM academy which always has believed in the concept of “building a better you” decided to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day by doing something for the brave corona warriors who stood mighty during the tough times of Pandemic.

The students and the team of the institute distribute handmade masks and sanitizers to traffic police people at Navi Mumbai especially Kharghar area.

The masks were especially made by the fashion designing students of the academy in guidance of their faculty members, founder Ms. Neeru Jain and Director Mr. Ayush Jain.

The initiative was considering the fact that it’s because of these heroes that Indian society is safe and developing.

Founder Ms. Neeru Jain expressed her excitement saying, “A country’s future is in hands of its younger generation and it is our duty as teachers to show them the right path and make them not only industry but also socially responsible. This initiative was a small step towards a bigger and a better vision for our country India.”

Mr. Ayush Jain , Director – NSAM, expressed his enthusiasm saying, “ We at NSAM are on a mission to achieve a bigger goal, we are not bound by just traditional classroom method of teaching rather we want our students to grow individually and thus we keep on conducting such initiatives that not only teaches something to the students rather motivates them to do something for the society.”