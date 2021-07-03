Belmond Hotels host ISMF Presents ‘Mr & Miss India 2021’

The craze of fashion among Delhiites has always been high. Delhi people are known for their fashion sense. One such beauty pageant is happening in Delhi on 12th August 2021. Belmond Hotels which is known for its luxury weddings and get-togethers is going to host ‘Mr & Miss India 2021’.

ISMF presents ‘Mr and Miss India 2021’ as the biggest platform for beauty, style & splendor, respected for excellence and applauded for magnificence. It will be a high-profile beauty pageant where big shots like Sahil Khan, Priyank Sharma, Akshit Sukhija, Ankit Bathla, Angad Hasija along with many more television celebrities will mark their presence.

“It’s absolutely our pleasure to host such a grand event. It will be an event which Delhiites will remember for years.” Mandeep Singh, Director & Founder, Belmond Hotels

About Belmond Hotels, Chattarpur

Belmond Hotel And Resort, Chattarpur, Delhi is great for hosting your pre-wedding function, wedding, and reception ceremony.

Belmond Hotels has multiple party areas that allow you to have different functions at the same venue. It has spacious banquet halls for having indoor functions and lush green lawns for having open-air functions under the starlit sky.