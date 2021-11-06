Benchmark Home Services Inc. Receives BBB Accreditation

Benchmark Home Services Inc. is proud to announce its recent Accreditation by the Better Business Bureau of Great West + Pacific which serves Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. As a BBB Accredited Business, Benchmark Home Services Inc. is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace. Their Accreditation will help people understand who the organization is and the core values they believe in. You can check out Benchmark Home Services Inc., BBB reliability report by visiting the BBB Business Review on the web.

Benchmark Home Services Inc. BBB

Benchmark Home Services Inc. President Edward Hlavacek & VP Kirill Korostelev accept the accreditation from Tyler Andrew, the BBB President & CEO serving the Great West + Pacific division.

Acceptance

Acceptance into the BBB of the Great West + Pacific affirms that Benchmark Home Services Inc. currently meets the high standard of the Code of Business Practices established by the Better Business Bureau. Benchmark Home Services Inc. is proud to have become accredited by the BBB of the Great West + Pacific division and accept and will uphold the BBB high standards and they’re excited to be part of an organization that exists so businesses can have an unbiased source to guide them on matters of trust in the marketplace. Their Accreditation signifies their commitment to customer service, reliability and trust. Their acknowledgement by the BBB aligns with and supports their efforts of providing superior service to customers.