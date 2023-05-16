Benefits of Having a Professional Photographer for Your AirBnb

Photo by Wendy Wei:

It just cannot be said enough but photography in Airbnb is incredibly crucial. The way you take and display your photos is quite important especially if you are a newbie in the vacation rental business. Airbnb photos really need to indicate a “splurge” of splendidness when showcasing your Airbnb listings since this will inevitably increase your listings popularity and in return, your earnings.

For a very long time, Airbnb has been leading and has been a pacesetter in home accommodation and rental business in many countries. It provide a wonderful space to market your homes. With the marketing options available in Airbnb, there’s no any better way but only through photos, and in this case, those which are professionally done.

So, what are some of the top benefits of indulging a professional photographer for your Airbnb?

Faster way to Capture Attention

It is proven that appealing photos capture attention faster and hold memory retention longer than amateur photos. First impressions are usually crucial for Airbnb businesses where photos are the primary way of marketing. Since photos are the first thing to see in the Airbnb business it’s vital to make sure uploaded photos are professional and exceptional.

Increased Reservations and Earnings

With awesome photography, it is quite inevitable that there’ll be increased clientele interest that’ll lead to increased popularity and hence an increase in reservations and earnings. Let your photos reveal the spark for a simple glance to prompt questions like, “How much do you charge?” then it will be a wonderful step to enhanced satisfaction and certainty in this business.

Increased Ratings

A display of well-done photos with professionally-taken angles that vividly reveal the best features of your rental property, like what apankabng offers, will certainly showcase high standard property with added value that requires a higher rating. This increased rating can also be prompted by high customer traffic that will have been built by a number of factors, one of them being how your photos are displayed.

Enhancing Listings Appeal to Look Luxurious

There’s no better way to increase the appeal of your listings than professional photos. Even if your listing is average compared to others in the surrounding. Professional photos always make your house units and feel appear very attractive and luxurious. There might be a number of better units in the surrounding but fail to attract good traffic compared to yours simply because of the well-done images you portray.

Improved Marketing Influence and Satisfaction

“Wonderful, such awesome homes you have right there with quite favorable prices”,

This kind of feedback is what any investor in the Airbnb business would wish each of their potential renter to think after having a look of the photos they have of their homes. With this kind of feedback prompted by the well done photos, then you are sure of the satisfaction you’ll get from your marketing strategy. You’ll also be sure of the reception you’ll get from the marketing methods you’ll invoke.

Improved clickthroughs

Listings with professionally-done photos receive more than 2 times the number of clickthroughs as compared to those which aren’t well done. From research, more than half a million people randomly search for Airbnb per annum, and they can only click a photo if they are intrigued by a favorable price or an attractive thumbnail. This statistic should be a crucial eye-opener for any Airbnb investor.