Benelli India Opens its 49th Exclusive Dealership in Nashik

Nashik, 4th March 2022: Benelli, a leading worldwide manufacturer of premium bikes and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched its 49th exclusive showroom in Nashik. The state-of-the-art Benelli – Nashik showroom is situated in a plush locale at “Shreeniwas Motto World” Shop no -1 & 2, Salvilla Apt, opp. Parksyde, Indira Nagar, Nashik, Maharashtra 442609

The showroom, under the dealership of ‘Shreeniwas Motto World’, showcases the BS6 Range of Benelli superbikes, which include:

1. Imperiale 400 – Retro Classic (Red & Black colour).

2. TRK 251 – Entry to Adventure -(Pure White and Black colour).

3. Leoncino 500 – Street Scrambler -(Leoncino red colour).

4. TRK 502 – Grand Tourer – (Dark Grey colour) (Pure White and Benelli Red colour).

5. TRK 502X – Adventure Tourer – (Dark Grey colour); (Pure White and Benelli Red colour)

; (Adventure Yellow – Limited Edition).

6. Ultimate Urban Cruiser, Benelli 502c – (Matte Cognac Red);(Glossy Black); (Matte Black)

The Imperiale 400 is a Retro-Classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range of the 1950s. It’s powered by a BS6 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 21PS@6000rpm and 29Nm@3500rpm.

The Benelli TRK 251 will be offered in three colour options – Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey. The adventure tourer is powered by a refined 250cc, four-stroke, and four-valve single-cylinder engine. The engine churns out 25.8 PS of peak power at 9250 rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. The TRK 251 gets an 18-litre fuel tank for uninterrupted touring and 170mm of ground clearance that guarantees unlimited miles of ride hours.

Benelli has more than 100 years of legendary history, and no machine in its line-up exemplifies this emotionally historic passion better than the Benelli Leoncino 500. It’s powered by a BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing a maximum power output of 47.5PS at 8500rpm and maximum torque of 46Nm at 6000rpm.

The new generation TRK 502 and TRK 502X have come with an enhanced riding experience, taking touring and adventure riding to the next level. The BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, powering the TRK 502 (Grand Tourer) and the TRK 502X (Adventure Tourer), produces 47.5 PS @ 8500rpm with a peak torque of 46NM @ 6000rpm.

The all-new Ultimate Urban Cruiser, Benelli 502c is an impeccable Italian cruiser packed with tons of swag. It is a true head-turner with its distinct styling, quintessential Benelli roar and commanding road presence. It is powered by a BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 47.5 PS of peak power at 8500 rpm and 45 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm.

The 500cc range consisting of the TRK 502X, TRK 502, Leoncino 500 and 502c can be booked with a minimal amount of Rs. 10,000, and the Imperiale 400 and TRK 251 can be booked at Rs. 6000. Bookings can be made by visiting the showroom or by logging onto – india.benelli.com.

Benelli India has also introduced a limited period offer, where customers can avail a low EMI of Rs. 4999 per month, with up to 85%* funding on the Imperiale 400.

The Imperiale 400 comes with a 2-year unlimited kilometres warranty as standard, while the Leoncino 500, TRK 502, 502X, 502c & TRK 251 come with a 3-Year unlimited KMS warranty as standard. Benelli India is also offering 24×7 Road Side Assistance to its customers.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Shreeniwas Motto World’. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Nashik Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Nashik are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.” He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, the Nashik region is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts and brand purists to come together and interact with other like-minded riders.” DEEPALI HARIVITTHAL, Dealer Principal, Benelli – Nashik, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Nashik, It is an honour to have been associated with Benelli India, and I would like to take this moment to welcome you to the Lion’s Den, which is home to some exotic Italian machines on offer from Benelli. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”

Apart from Italian motorcycles, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.