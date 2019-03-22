Benelli records 150 bookings of TRK 502X and TRK 502 within 15days of launch

Benelli, a leading worldwide manufacturer of premium bikes and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today announced the record bookings of TRK 502X & TRK 502 models. Within a span of 15 days of the launch of the TRK 502X and TRK 502, Benelli India has received bookings for 85 units of the TRK 502X and 65 units of the TRK 502 models.

Benelli is making consistent efforts to boost its dealership network across India. Staying true to its commitment of setting up 40 dealerships in India, by the end of 2019, Benelli has added eight new dealers to its network in the month of March. Taking the total number of dealership count to 18, across PAN India. Benelli has launched new facilities in Vijayawada, Goa, Delhi, Mangalore, Kolkata, Guwahati, Vadodara and Chennai.

The showroom showcases the entire range of Benelli superbikes available in India. These superbikes encompass the TNT 300 – In-line two-cylinder 300cc engine, 302R – In-line two-cylinder 300cc engine, the TNT 600i – In-line four-cylinder 600cc engine and the newly launched TRK 502 and TRK 502X – In-line two-cylinder 500cc engine. All 5 products come with 5-year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty as standard.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “We are indeed delighted to receive record bookings for the Benelli TRK 502X and TRK 502 models within a short period of the launch and this has boosted our confidence towards launching new models in India in the near future. As per our commitment to our customers in India, we are continuously evaluating the opportunities to grow our network and offer a more diversified portfolio of products through our eminent dealers”

With limited Rs. 10,000 worth official Benelli merchandise and accessory vouchers available, offer is valid only till 31st March 2019.

However, you can continue to pre-book your TRK 502 and TRK 502X by visiting india.benelli.com and paying a booking amount of just Rs. 10,000.