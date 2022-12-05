Bengal Business Council Hosts Their Annual Convention & Vision Conclave

Kolkata, 5, December, 2022: Bengal Business Council hosted their Annual Convention & Vision Conclave at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata today. Bengal has been inspiring the nation through the ages. Now, for the first time in recent history, Bengalis have come together to form a council of their own to foster entrepreneurship and networking amongst themselves and to further entrepreneurial cultivation in the Bengali youth. “Established in the year 2021, Bengal Business Council, intends is to bring together Bengali business houses from all over the world to develop camaraderie and trust and imbibe the sense of entrepreneurship in the Bengali community”, said Mr Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, President, Bengal Business Council & Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Bandhan Bank.

The day long convention had sessions titled ‘The Rise of Bengali Startups’ that was curated by Mr Avelo Roy, Managing Director, Kolkata Ventures, and featured Mr Babul Supriyo (Minister of Information Technology & Electronics and Tourism, Govt. Of West Bengal, Dr Amit Chakrabarti, Founder, SAICON, Mr Amitava Saha, Co-founder, XpressBees & First Cry.com, Dr Suborno Bose, Founder and Chief Mentor, Indismart & IIHM, Mr. Sanjoy Chatterjee, Chairman NASSCOM East and Mr Ranodeep Saha, Co-founder, Rare Planet.

Mr Alapan Bandopadhyay, Chairman of West Bengal Heritage Commission & Former Chief Secretary, Government Of West Bengal delivered the Annual Oration Address on ‘Bengali Business And It’s Influence – Past, Present & The Future’ moderated by Mr Sourav Chunder, Advocate, Calcutta High Court, Legal Advisor of the council. Also present on the occasion were Mr Debarshi Dutta Gupta, Vice President of Bengal Business Council and Managing Director, East India Pharmaceutical Works Limited, and Mr Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Of Bengal Business Council and Executive Director & Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India Group.

The chief guest at the concluding session was Dr. Shashi Panja, Minister Of Industries, Commerce and Enterprises, Govt of West Bengal. The session, aptly titled ‘Vision For The Future’ featured Mr Debasish Sen, IAS (Retd), Managing Director, WBHIDCO Limited, Mr Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, President, Bengal Business Council & Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Bandhan Bank, Mr Subhashis Dutt, General Secretary – Bengal Business Council and Business Head, Mohendra Dutt & Sons, Mr Subrata Dutta, Vice- President, Bengal Business Council and Managing Director, The George Telegraph Group and was moderated by Mr Avishek Auddy, Chairman, Bengal Business Council and Director, Chandras’ Chemical Industries (1973) Pvt Ltd – PC Chandra Group.