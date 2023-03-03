Bengal Peerless Housing Development Co. Ltd celebrates International Woman’s Day at the Avidipta 2 site

3rd February, 2023:Bengal Peerless Housing Development Co Ltd celebrated International Women’s Day with a special felicitation of Female Construction Workers at the Avidipta 2 site today. Around 12 workers were felicitated for their dedication, continuous hard work and contribution to the project. The guests of honour for the event were KetanSengupta, CEO of Bengal Peerless Housing Development Company Ltd, Sudeshna Roy, eminent filmmaker and honorable chairperson of WB Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Dipannita Acharya, prolific singer in the genre of Folk Music and DibyenduBarua, India Chess Grand Master.

Speaking on the occasion KetanSengupta CEO of Bengal Peerless Housing Development Co Ltd. said that, “Women’s contribution should not be appreciated only on a particular day rather should be valued every day. This project was made through the difficult lockdown phase where the female construction workers battled a challenging time and gave their best efforts for the completion of this project. On this special day I would like to thank all the workers who put plentiful efforts achieving success for the company and would also like to thanks all the dignitaries for joining us at this event.”

Sudeshna Roy, eminent filmmaker and honorable chairperson of WB Commission for Protection of Child Rights applauded the hardworking female construction workers and mentioned that “its not easy for females to work at construction sites so I would like to congratulate them on their success as well as thank Bengal Peerless Housing Development Co Ltd for commemorating their hard work”.

Grand MasterDibyenduBarua, said that he would like to appreciate the efforts of all women across society for their hard work and enthusiasm to fight all challenges – especially those who work alongside men in their day-to-day work.

Dipannita Acharya sang a few lines to celebrate womanhood on this special day at the event.

Bengal Peerless Housing Development Co. Ltd. -a company that Peerless set up jointly with West Bengal Housing Boardin 1994 – which has over 5,000 residential units to its credit. They appreciated the hard work of the female workers by making this day special for them. They also mentioned that during the crisis period of Covid-19 the female workers equally supported the male workers at the construction site, worked enthusiastically to make Bengal Peerless as one of the most well received and well sold project of India. Although there were no such convenience arranged for women’s especially, so it was really difficult for them to work. But surprisingly they did not give up but worked equally hard with all other male workers. Although the numbers of female workers at the construction site is minimal still the amount of hard work they do and their contribution to various projects is praise worthy. Also there is no special amenities arranged for female workers at the construction site however Bengal Peerless tries as well as take care of them and provides them a better environment for work.