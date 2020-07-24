Bengaluru based research firm gives 5-star rating to Udaipur-based Urban Square Mall

New Delhi, July 24, 2020: Leading developer Bhumika Group’s retail project in Udaipur, Urban Square mall, gets a 5-star rating from Bengaluru-based IBE (International Brand Equity) research firm. The Rajasthan-based developer was rated as the best upcoming mall developer in Northern India and IBE critically assessed brand rating and customer satisfaction index based on various parameters such as Customer satisfaction, Vendor satisfaction, Banking Relations, After Sales Support & Timely Construction. The delivery of Urban Square is progressing as per delivery timelines and the project will be delivered as per RERA commitment. Designed by Award-winning international architect Bentel from South Africa, it is one of the only few projects where the construction is progressing at Udaipur.

Recently, the Group has announced that it has signed up three more international brands — Adidas, Puma, Asics — in its projects Urban Square and the total area on lease for these three brands is 2612 sq ft. Some of the brands that have already signed up for the mall are Shoppers Stop, Reliance Trends, Inox, Marks & Spencer, Holiday Inn, Zudio, Aeropostale, Sketchers, US Polo, Arrow Sport, FCUK, F-Bar, Looks, Go Colors, Reebok, Pepe Jeans, among others. These brands have leased around 1.75 lakh sq ft area.

Urban Square is a 1.8 million sq ft mixed-use project, which also has a mall positioned as an ‘All Under One Roof’ with lifestyle retail, along with a food court, a state-of-the-art multiplex, gaming zone, a bowling alley, and many more entertainment options. The development also includes Grade-A commercial office space, commercial serviced suites, and a 5-star hotel. Commenting on the rating, Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group said, “It is a result of our efforts towards providing top-of-the-class infrastructure. We are delighted that our efforts are being recognized and this is an assurance to all the stakeholders that the Group has been working in the right direction. It is because of this positive image that we were able to close some new leases during COVID.”

Last year, the Group was adjudged as the Emerging Developer of the year – Shopping Malls at the ET Now Star of the Industry Awards. The Group also bagged 3 more awards in 2019 for outstanding work and contribution in real estate sector — 2nd runner at Images Retails Awards for being most admired upcoming Shopping Centre of the year for its project Urban Square; the Best mixed-use project of the year at 11th Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards 2019; and “Emerging Developer of the Year – Retail/ Shopping Mall” at DNA presents Real Estate & Infrastructure Awards, Mumbai. In addition to these achievements, Urban Square has also been conferred with The Asia Pacific Property Awards in the Mixed-Use, Retail & Design categories by the International Property Awards, UK.