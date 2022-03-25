Bengaluru is the most financially protected city; scores 56 on the protection quotient as per IPQ 4.0

25th, March 2022, Bengaluru : Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd (“Max Life”) in association with Kantar recently unveiled the India Protection Quotient 4.0 survey. Tapping 5,729 respondents across 25 Indian cities [between 10 December 2021 to 14 January 2022], the survey was carried out during the recent wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the metros, Bengaluru emerged as the most financially protected city in India with a protection quotient of 56; ranking equal to Delhi. The ‘IT hub’ of the country also registered the highest life insurance ownership, leading over Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. Bengaluru also fared well on the knowledge index (76) but scored the lowest on security levels with 53%, lagging behind other metros in the survey.