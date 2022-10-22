Bengaluru Turns Greener As Ed-tech Brand Organises Plantation Drive

Bangalore, 22nd October 2022: Byju’s, India’s leading educational technology company, launched a plantation drive in Bengaluru as part of its commitment to creating a better environment for future generations.

Backed by co-founder Divya Gokulnath, the initiative was flagged off at the Aadhar complex in Tatanagar, where BYJU’S volunteers set out to plant over 300 saplings in an effort to spread the message about the importance of protecting the environment.