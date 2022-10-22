Bengaluru Turns Greener As Ed-tech Brand Organises Plantation Drive

Bangalore, 22nd October 2022: Byju’s, India’s leading educational technology company, launched a plantation drive in Bengaluru as part of its commitment to creating a better environment for future generations.
Backed by co-founder Divya Gokulnath, the initiative was flagged off at the Aadhar complex in Tatanagar, where BYJU’S volunteers set out to plant over 300 saplings in an effort to spread the message about the importance of protecting the environment.
Sharing their thoughts on the event, Marudwati J, Academic Success Lead – Student Experience said ” In this day and age, it is imperative that we all come together to spread awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. The idea behind this is to spread awareness about the importance of protecting our environment and I am glad that BYJU’S is taking this initiative to the next level.”
Manoj Lourduswamy, Senior Associate – Creatives also added, ” I believe that the more we do to protect our environment, the better it will be for future generations. I am happy that BYJU’S volunteers have taken this initiative and I hope they continue to drive similar campaigns.”