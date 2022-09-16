Bengaluru’s water crisis – floods and shortages!

By Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder & CEO, DrinkPrime

Torrential rains and Bengaluru’s under-planned development have led to water-logged roads and inundation of the city. The IT capital has been in chaos with boats replacing cars on roads, people being rescued by tractors and students and professionals back to online classes and work-from-home.

To add to this, about 50 areas in Bengaluru did not have access to clean drinking water for two days due to the flooding and damage to machines at the main pumping station in Mandya.

So, what does one do when faced with a situation like this? Residents of Bengaluru resorted to finding alternatives to their usual source of water. From tankers to packaged water – various options were utilized to bring home water for consumption and other day-to-day activities.

However, one thing to always double-check during these times is the water quality, no matter the source. The city’s water supply can get cross-contaminated with flood water. If not filtered correctly before usage, the water mixed with bacteria, sewage, industrial waste, fertilizers and more can cause serious health issues. The water can be contaminated long after the floods subside and continue affecting people.

Here are a few things you can do to ensure clean, safe and healthy drinking water for you and your family.

Keep emergency kits ready

When the situation looks like it is going to get worse or if you are warned about any forthcoming shortages, immediately keep emergency supplies at home with everything you need. This includes bottled water and water purifying tablets.

Only opt for trusted sources of water.

There are many sources of water out there. The water from the majority of them will always be unsafe to consume directly. However, the few sources that come with certifications and follow set standards are much safer than the ones that lack them.

Use effective water purifiers with customized filters. In cases of power cuts, use non-electric gravity-based water purifiers.

Traditional water purifiers have basic filters that do not address the fluctuating water quality. It might result in over or under-purification of the water. opt for customized water filters and regularly have the device serviced to ensure access to clean, safe and healthy drinking water.

If your area faces too many electricity issues, keep a gravity-based water purifier handy. This type of device does not need electricity and removes impurities and microorganisms.

If found with no access to water purifiers – ensure the water is at least boiled before consumption.

Boiling water may not filter out any chemicals or heavy metals, but it is still considered safer than consuming water directly from any source. It can get rid of disease-causing germs, viruses, and bacteria.

The rains will eventually subside, and the tech hub will regain normalcy. However, this is not the case with water. Water sources contaminated with heavy rains and floods will have to be monitored for a long time. The smartest and safest ways to keep yourself and your family safe are to follow the above recommendations and take additional hygiene precautions.