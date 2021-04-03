Benito Business Development Ltd. brings the classic Lazeez Affaire to Panipat

Benito Business Development Ltd., hospitality wing of TDI Infra, brings the classic Lazeez Affaire restaurant to the city of Panipat. Lazeez Affaire established since 1998 in the capital has been popular for its North Indian and Mughlai dishes, the chic ambience and the mix of local and international guests. This sophisticated eatery is known for combining elements of both partying and great food.

Benito Business Development Ltd. owns two restaurants in Mohali namely Warehouse Café and the popular Punjabi restaurant brand ‘Garam Dharam’. Both these places were recently bestowed with the HT Hall of Fame award. Lazeez Affaire will bring new wave of excitement to Panipat’s limited options for fine dining. Elaborating more upon entering the Panipat hospitality market Mr. Akshay Taneja, Promoter, Benito Business Development Ltd. said, “We believe in constantly working towards enhancing the experience of our guests, and Lazeez Afffaire is in line with the thought. We entered Panipat and noticed that it lacks quality options for the natives, and this where we are filling the gap. Recently, our restaurants in Mohali have been awarded for the excellent service, and we will try to maintain the standards set by us in various ventures. We look forward to serving the people of Panipat with our delicacies and cordial customer services.”

Some of the most admired dishes from Lazeez Affaire are Murg Kashmiri Shorba, Akhrot Seekh, Mushroom Kurkure, Bhuna Gosht, Dhingri Lazeez, Mutton Chapli & Lazeez Bliss, the refreshing mocktail. With a team of experienced chefs the restaurant will soon be able to create a niche of loyalists in the city similar to the reputation it holds in Delhi.