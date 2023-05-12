Bennet and Bernard Group Join Hands with TERI to promote Aquaculture

Goa, May 12, 2023: Bennet and Bernard Custom Homes Pvt. Ltd and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have entered an MoU to take up a first-of-its-kind R&D work to encourage and develop projects in the areas of aquaculture in Goa, India. There will be sharing and cooperation in consultancy, research and development, and application of expertise and technologies in the field of aquaculture. The collaboration will also facilitate the development of hatcheries, nurseries, and cultivation of different aquaculture fish and plant species, along with the training and learning program for the local workforce.

Mr. Lincoln Bennet Rodrigues, Chairman & Founder, of The Bennet & Bernard Company, commented on the efforts, “Bennet and Bernard Group has been working on various projects for the wellbeing and development of people in Goa and its surrounding area. Being a strong proponent of creating a sustainable and self-reliant society, the group has launched multiple projects in the last couple of years. This association with TERI is another step forward towards establishing a self-sufficient community across Goa and extended territories.”

In this collaboration, Bennet and Bernard Group will be providing capital, resource, logistical support, and other local support as required whereas TERI will bring the expertise and knowledge of conducting the entire program at the grassroots level and training the local hires.