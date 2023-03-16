BenQ launches World’s 1st High Brightness 4LED Projector – LH730

Bangalore, March 16, 2023: BenQ, the No. 1 DLP Projector brand in India, with an impressive 32% market share for 2022 as per Futuresource Consulting Report, today announced the launch of the World’s 1st High Brightness 4LED Projector, LH730.

LH730 is a 4000 ANSI Lumens 4LED light source projector with an additional LED, which increases the overall brightness of the projector by 8-12% compared to a 3LED light source projector. The additional green LED diode enhances the color saturation which increases the perceived brightness of the projected image by a factor of 1.5x~2.4x, thereby 4000 ANSI Lumens high brightness of LH730 is perceived as ~ 6000-7000 ANSI Lumens high brightness by the naked human eye.

LH730 along with high brightness also delivers high color saturation of 98% Rec. 709, making it a perfect choice for large meeting rooms, conference rooms, lecture halls, and the hospitality industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ South Asia, said, “It’s a proud moment for us to acknowledge that BenQ has been crowned once again as the No.1 DLP Projector Brand in India with 32% market share contributed collectively by data and video segments of projector. BenQ has also witnessed a remarkable YOY business growth of 44%. We have been continuously investing in research and development to deliver the best value-based solutions to our customers, and with LH730 we want to bring a shift from traditional lamp-based projection solutions to an LED-based projection solution. We are working towards completely shifting to solid state light sources (LED & Laser) for projectors within the next 2 years”

LH730 with an LED light source reduces the total cost of ownership for the customer by providing up to 30,000 hours of light source life – eliminating the requirement of lamp replacement and having much lower power consumption compared to a lamp or a laser light source-based projector.

The DLP Technology of the LH730 performs at a superior contrast level of 500,000:1 delivering true deep blacks, vividly rich colors, and fine subtle details. In addition, LH730 with HDMI 2.0 ports and 4K HDR/HLG compatibility provides users with the option to view 4K HDR content.

LH730 allows wireless scalability for enhanced flexibility, enabling users to present content wirelessly from any mobile device. Moreover, LH730 is compatible with BenQ’s EZCast Wireless Dongle using USB Connectivity Port, enabling users to project Full HD multimedia content wirelessly from up to four devices at a time – Windows, Android, iOS, and Chrome devices by fully supporting AirPlay, Chromecast, and Miracast protocols.

The BenQ 4LED Projector delivers excellent installation flexibility by providing two-dimensional keystone correction with a 1.2x Zoom Ratio and corner fit. Additionally, LH730 enables the user to digitally shrink and shift to fine-tune the screen size and align the projection as per the desired frame.

In addition, LH730 is compatible with control systems such as PJ-Link, Creston, AMX, and Control 4 ensuring easy integration into any existing corporate network infrastructure.

BenQ offers Industry leading 3 Years of onsite warranty on this projector & 3 Years or 5000 hours warranty on LED Light Source (whichever is earlier).