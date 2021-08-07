Berger Paints – Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021

Highlights of the Standalone Results:
- Revenue from Operations for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021 was 1619.21 crores (corresponding quarter last year: Rs. 826.14 crores), representing an increase of 96.0%
- PBDIT (Profit before depreciation, interest, tax and Other Income) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021 was 220.79 crores as against Rs. 113.50 crores in the corresponding quarter last year, representing an increase of 94.5%
- Net profit for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021 was 135.09 crores (corresponding quarter last year: Rs. 49.80 crores), representing an increase of 171.3%
Highlights of the Consolidated Results:
- Revenue from Operations for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021 was 1798.49 crores (corresponding quarter last year: Rs. 930.76 crores), representing an increase of 93.2%
- PBDIT (Profit before depreciation, interest, tax and Other Income) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021 was 238.53 crores as against Rs. 92.09 crores in the corresponding quarter last year, representing an increase of 159.0%
- Net profit for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021 was 140.48 crores (corresponding quarter last year: Rs. 15.09 crores), representing an increase of 830.9%