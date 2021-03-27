Berger Paints Organised India”S First Robotic Mural Art In India

Kolkata; Berger Paints India Ltd., recognized as one of the paint majors in India organized India’s First Robotic Mural art in collaboration with Mural Artists from Estonia. The mural artists MihkelJoala, the Inventor of the robots and Richard Murutar, CEO of Robot Muralist would be executing the first robotic mural activations in Kolkata by using Albert robot(featured in BBC News, Discover Channel, Lad Bible, Reuters etc. globally).

The concept of Robotics is considered as a huge innovation across sectors globally. It is continuously emerging as a large and influential market and are being used in many aspects of manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture etc. to help increase productivity and efficiency while lowering production costs. The latest application of this technology has been seen in the art sector especially in mural painting. A mural is basically a painting which tells stories when applied on public walls. The amalgamation of Robotics and mural art which is known as Mural Robotic Art is expected to paint murals 100 times faster than humans.

Robot Muralist has come to India with 2 robots Albert and Leonardo. Internationally, these robots have been used for advertising campaigns to replace or reuse vinyl banners, which are producing hundreds of millions of tons of plastic waste.

Mr. Richard, CEO of Robot Muralist said, “I am really excited to kick off Robot Muralist’s success in India with such amazing company, Berger Paints India Limited. Together we bring our robots all over India very soon and promote large scale customized mural for décor and individuality. In addition, the ability to recoat hoardings and minimize flex sheet wastage has environment benefits for everyone. Our robots will help Berger’s new DIY Spray paints range iPaint scale globally.”

Berger Paintshad always maintaineda strong connect with the artist community who believes in innovation and creativity.The company has always been a first mover in establishing a number of trend setting innovations and always admired innovative and creative ideas. This time, Berger Paints will be pioneering concepts of robotic façade painting as well as customised mural art in India. The theme showcased through the painting would be on Berger celebrating the renowned culture of West Bengal by saluting the literature wizard “Rabindranath Tagore”

Mr. Abhijit Roy MD and CEO of Berger Paints said, “We have always believed in innovations and appreciated creativity. The city of Joy, Kolkata in past few years have seen innumerable projects which have been taken for enhancing its overall beauty. We believe it is our responsibility to constantly support the ongoing initiatives and introduce concepts which can leverage the whole process. This Robotic Mural Art is a fresh concept and we are extremely glad that we will be the pioneer in introducing this art form to India”.