Best Agrolife Ltd. bagged the award for Fastest Growing Company at PMFAI-SML Annual Agchem Awards 2022

Best Agrolife Ltd., one of India’s leading agrochemical players, has recently bagged the award for Fastest Growing company. BAL received this recognition at PMFAI-SML Annual Agchem Awards 2022. Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) organized India’s largest Agri Inputs Trade Summit

(includes, Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, pesticide and intermediate (solvents, Surfactants, intermediates, etc.), fertilizer, agrochemical packaging, seeds) on 14 & 15 February 2022 in Le Meridien Hotels & Conference Centre, Airport Road,

Dubai- UAE. The 3rd PMFAI SML Annual Agchem Awards ceremony followed the exhibition.

Best Agrolife founded in 1992 has been providing specialty product offerings to the Indian agrochemical sector and worldwide markets. A research-driven firm headquartered in Delhi seeks to provide high-quality,creative, and effective crop protection and food safety solutions to Indian farmers while also serving the world via agriculture.

These awards were a facilitation to honor the outstanding achievements in the Indian agrochemical industry & remarkable contributions, which help in the sustainable growth of agriculture. 3rd PMFAI SML awards held on a global scale witnessed participation from distributors, suppliers, R&D Executives, Technical Executives,Manufacturers, Consultants, Exporters, Importers, Agronomists, Research Institutions, Scientists, Traders, Journalists, Supply chain management & co-operatives.

Ventures capitalists & Financial Representatives, Service providers, Farmers & dealers, Allied Chemicals & Packaging material suppliers, Seed companies, spraying and irrigation equipment manufacturers, plantation and horticultural producers,

Manufacturers & Distributors of Bio-pesticides, Bio-fertilizers, Micronutrients, Key Government officials, Policy Makers & Researchers, Industry Associations, Chamber of Commerce, etc. all these stakeholders were also present who are involved directly & indirectly with Agri inputs.

Best Agrolife Ltd. receiving this recognition at a prestigious event has been given an opportunity to expand their reach into the worldwide market, meet new people, and grow their business. The company registered a YOY growth of 310 % in their Q3FY22 financial results. The company has been recently granted registration for indigenous manufacturing of Spiromesifen Technical u/s 9 (3) by the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee. BAL has also kickstarted production in its newly set up state-of-the-art formulation unit Seedlings India Pvt Ltd where they will also produce their new proprietary formulation ‘RONFEN’.