Best Agrolife organizes farmer awareness meet for onion growers

Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), one among the Top 15 Crop Protection Agrochemical companies in India, organized a mega farmer awareness meet to train farmers and onion growers in Nashik, Maharashtra. Agriculture minister (State) Shri Dadasaheb Bhuse was present as the Chief Guest at the event in which hundreds of farmers participated to benefit from the expertise provided by BAL.

Onion is a major Rabi crop for Maharashtra, & BAL has a significant product basket to serve the farmer community to control various diseases, pests & weeds in onion crops. The experts at the meet informed farmers that Q-Fop+ Oxyclean (oxyfluorfen 23.5 ec) would help them produce weed-free onion, Vibgyor will help control soil insects, and the majority of diseases can be controlled by using company’s fungicides like Bestline, Zodio, Zoxit and Tebuca.

Farmers present at the meet interacted with the experts and got their problems solved. “In Rabi season, a minimum of three lakh acre onion is cultivated in Maharashtra. Hence it is necessary that the farmers get all possible advice to ensure crop’s health. Through this meet, we have tried to help the farmers and educate them about products that can help them protect their harvest from crop destruction,” said Mr. Raajan Kumar Ailawadhi, Executive Director, Best Agrolife Ltd.

Mr. Raajan Kumar Ailawadhi, Executive Director, Mr. Namdeo Ghule, Regional Sales Manager – Maharashtra, Mr. Bhavan Bharti, Field Marketing Manager, and Mr. Mayur Kuwar, Territory Sales Manager, Best Agrolife Ltd. were present at the meet.