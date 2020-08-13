Best business opportunity to join the bandwagon of brightest companies in the renewable energy resources market

Coronavirus pandemic has definitely hit many businesses and shaken the biggest economies globally. While many businesses have come to a complete standstill, this year has witnessed a dynamic transformation in many segments. One such huge business opportunity has arisen in the Solar Energy sector in India.

Many employees, workers and businessmen have been struggling because of the pandemic. In India, while the situation is getting better, it is still going to take time for businesses to get back to normal and the biggest problem here is of jobs and employment. Source of income is most important and thus, we share with you one such segment that has consistently shown signs of growth are – Solar Power and this gives a huge business opportunity for people distress.

Reasons for this continued growth and bright future are:

1. India has vast solar-energy potential. Every year, around 5,000 trillion kWh energy is incident over India’s land area, and most places receive around 4-7 kWh per Sq. m per day

2. The Indian government has initiated programmes to bolster the Solar power segment in the country and reduce overall carbon emission footprint

3. The solar segment is now one of the key aspects of India’s Make in India initiative

4. Smart cities project and other government programs, all point towards the use of solar panels, not just in industries but at a household level

Now that the government, as well as Indian residents, are working towards making India a pollution-free country, there is tremendous growth and business opportunity in the Indian solar power business

Where all one can invest?

There are several ways to venture into the Solar energy segment and make the most of it. For example:

– Selling/distribution of solar products – Retail

– Manufacturing of solar panels/products or Beginning solar plates manufacturing

– Becoming a technical consultant for solar products manufacturer (Make In India)

– Developing and owning solar projects

– Servicing of Solar products

If you have an empty land or a long roof, then you can earn millions of rupees through it in a year. The solar panel is one such product. The central and state governments are also supporting the solar business continuously. In such a situation, if you want to do some kind of business, then you can start your work by joining this sector.

The fastest and most economical way to get into the enormous solar segment of India can be through the Franchise model. Although, you will see several companies providing solar franchise opportunities. But the business will only prove itself profitable to you if you are investing in the right place. Therefore, always do market research before investing

Top 5 Solar companies with whom you can start your own Business

1) Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd:-

Loom Solar based out of Faridabad, Haryana deals with the manufacturing of Mono solar panels and AC Module. It sells solar systems across India. Loom Solar, India’s No. 1 solar panel company is giving the franchising opportunity by registering your business with them and makes money in the fastest-growing solar industry. It is offering the three business franchising registration options for Dealers, Distributors and, International Distributors.

Loom Solar has planned expansion of its network and reach by appointing franchisee across India. This is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs who are looking for business opportunities in the solar industry.

Website Link: https://www.loomsolar.com/

2) LG solar panels:-

As a global leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, LG India now offers superior solar products that combine high performance with low consumption rates. LG Solar is a govt. enlisted ‘Green Power Plant ‘ for solar Pv system. We are keen no promoting ‘green power ‘ technology through ‘solar energy ‘to cater the needs of Indian companies / educational institutions/house –electrical power, with an alternate for fossil fuels based power generation and to keep the cost at affordable / optimum level.

Website Link: https://www.lg.com/in/business/solar-panels

3) Panasonic:-

Panasonic Corporation, formerly known as the Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., founded in 1918 as a lightbulb socket manufacturer, is a major Japanese multinational electronics company, headquartered in Kadoma, Osaka.

Panasonic is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of consumer electronics and an increasingly popular choice for U.S. homeowners installing solar. Panasonic’s heteroinjuction technology (or HIT) is included across their product lines, providing a unique take on the solar cell. Their HIT, HIT+ and HIT AC series are all high performers on EnergySage, with Panasonic the most quoted solar panel brand on EnergySage in 2019.

Website Link: https://na.panasonic.com/us/energy-solutions/solar/

4) Vikram Solar:-

Vikram Solar Limited is an Indian company based in Kolkata and the second-largest solar energy company in India by revenue. The company’s primary business focus is manufacturing solar PV modules and also carries out engineering, procurement and construction services and operations & maintenance of solar power plants.

It is a subsidiary of Vikram Group, which also has subsidiaries in the tea processing, textiles and engineering industries.

Website Link: https://www.vikramsolar.com/

5) Canadian Solar:-

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer founded Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) in 2001 in Canada. Under Dr. Qu’s leadership, it has grown into one of the world’s largest solar photovoltaic products and energy solutions providers, as well as one of the largest solar power plant developers globally. Canadian Solar has cumulatively delivered over 43 GW of solar modules to thousands of customers in more than 160 countries, enough to meet the clean, green energy needs of approximately 10 million households. Customers choose them because they deliver the best-possible value. Our modules and system solutions combine superior quality with market-leading cost structures. And our solar projects consistently achieve the highest production values and returns on investment.

Website Link: https://www.canadiansolar.com/