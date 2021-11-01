Best Choice for Babies Clothes: Chicco New Laundry Detergent

Bringing a new baby home is both an exciting and sometimes overwhelming time. The little one is relying on you for everything including clean clothes and bedding that will not irritate delicate skin. Everything starting from milk feed, to constant spit outs and diaper blow outs that come in contact with his/her clothes making the parents change baby’s clothes couple of times in a day. Not just this, baby’s clothes get a wide variety of other stains too such as ghee & oil, dirt, dust, fruits stains etc. which usually is not the case with adult clothes. Therefore, removing all these stains and germs while ensuring that the baby’s clothes continue to look good, smell fresh at the same time can be a daunting task for parents. Chicco, a leading baby care brand which understands the needs of mom and babies has come up with the best in class offering in this segment with its New justifyDetergent especially formulated for cleaning baby’s clothes.

More so, knowing that a newborn’s skin is so sensitive, parents are not willing to take any chances and as a result of which they seek a laundry detergent that is specially meant for babies i.e. it should be gentle on the skin and proves its efficacy on these broader set of baby stains.

Key Features of Chicco Baby Laundry Detergent

Specially formulated to effectively cleans babies and children’s clothes with its 5X ACTION that takes care of the larger set of stains that a baby gets as compared to adults It Kills 99% of Bacteria & Fungi Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin – it is gentle & safe for your baby’s skin & clothes thus helping you clean your baby’s clothes with peace of mind Free from Phosphorous, Fluorescence, Brighteners & Colorants Can be used for both machine wash & hand wash as well Leaves clothes delicately fragrant

Price Detail – The MRP of 1 Litre is 599/-.

ABOUT CHICCO INDIA

Chicco is part of a global multinational company, Artsana Group. The brand takes care of multiple needs of babies through its innovative products in nursing, baby toiletries, toys, travel (Strollers, highchairs and car safety seats) and fashion categories. Chicco’s vast experience of over 60 years in the infant world is consolidated in ‘Chicco Baby Research Centre’ that collaborates with doctors, midwives, pediatricians and parents to understand a baby’s psycho-physical, emotional and social needs to create most efficient products and solutions.