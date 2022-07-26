Best Cricket Betting Sites in India that Accept Bitcoin

If you’re a cricket fan, then you know that there’s nothing quite like betting on a game. And if you’re looking for the best Cricket Betting Sites that accept Bitcoin, then you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the top sites that allow you to bet on cricket using Bitcoin. We’ll also discuss some of the benefits of using Bitcoin for online betting. So if you’re ready to start placing bets on cricket games, read on!

Why Use Bitcoin for Online Betting?

Since Bitcoin is a decentralised digital money, neither any government nor a financial institution has any influence or control over it. This makes it an ideal option for online betting, as there are no third parties involved in the transaction. In addition, Bitcoin transactions are fast and secure, so you can be sure your bets will be processed quickly and safely.

Another advantage of using Bitcoin for online betting is that it is completely anonymous. You do not need to provide any personal information when you make a transaction, so your identity remains confidential. This is especially important for those who live in countries where gambling is illegal.

Cricket Betting Sites in India that Accepts Bitcoin

Now, that we have gone over the advantages of using Bitcoin in online betting, let’s take a look at the best bookmakers in India that accept Bitcoin.

22Bet

The first site on our list is 22Bet. 22Bet is one of the largest online betting exchanges in the world, and they offer a wide variety of cricket markets. You can bet on everything from test matches to Twenty20 games, and you can even place bets on individual players. 22Bet also offers a great mobile betting app, so you can place bets on the go. Overall, 22Bet is a great choice for online cricket betting.

SportsBet.io

Sportsbet.io is one of the best online betting sites that accept Bitcoin. They offer a large range of markets for cricket, including test matches, one day internationals, and T20 games. You can also bet on events such as the IPL, PSL, BBL, CPL, and the Ashes. Sportsbet.io has a great reputation for providing excellent odds and a wide range of markets.

Parimatch

If you’re looking for a top cricket betting site in India that accepts Bitcoin, Parimatch is a great option. It offers a wide range of cricket betting markets for both pre-match and in-play bets. What’s more, they offer competitive odds and a range of bonuses and promotions. So if you’re looking for a great cricket betting site that accepts Bitcoin, be sure to check out Parimatch.

10Cric

10Cric is one of the top cricket betting sites that accept Bitcoin. They offer a wide range of cricket markets, as well as other sports and casino games. 10Cric also has a great welcome bonus for new customers who deposit via Bitcoin. You can get up to 50 mBTC in bonus funds plus have the opportunity to earn 300 mBTC. They offer live streaming and plenty of offers and promos for Indian punters.

Rabona

Rabona is a betting site that accept Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. They have a wide variety of cricket betting markets, as well as other sports. You can also enjoy live streaming of some of the biggest cricket matches on their site. Rabona is a great option for those looking for a reliable and safe online sportsbook that accepts Bitcoin.

ShangriLa

If you’re looking for a reliable and trustworthy cricket betting site that accepts Bitcoin, then look no further than ShangriLa! With years of experience in the industry, ShangriLa is one of the most trusted names when it comes to online gambling. They offer many exciting cricket markets to bet on, so you’re sure to find something that suits your fancy. Plus, they offer a generous welcome bonus when you sign up, so it’s definitely worth checking them out.

Conclusion

Online betting is growing at an exceptional rate in India. More and more people are looking to bet online on Cricket and want to use Bitcoin for faster and safer transactions. After all, India has the highest number of Crypto users in the world. The sites we listed here all accept Bitcoin and some of them even offer welcome bonus on Bitcoin. So, go ahead and choose your favorite site and start betting on Cricket!

