Best Destinations to travel this Winter season

New Delhi, 10 November 2022: Winters are almost here and it’s time to plan the much-awaited holiday during the upcoming Christmas and New Year break. Whether you are planning a solo trip or a family vacation to snowcapped mountains or want to explore the beautiful beach, it’s time to book now. Putting an end to your destination hunt, RCI-The New Shape of Travel has compiled a list of the perfect destinations across India and around the world which will help you make your decision.

Here are the best places you can consider for the upcoming winter break:

1. Munnar: A must-visit for nature lovers, Munnar is a gem of a place in South India. In short, a visit to Kerala cannot be considered complete without a visit to this destination. Explore the vast expanses of tea plantations, exotic flora and fauna, misty surroundings, and cascading waterfalls when here to enrich your travel experience.

Stay at: RCI affiliated destinations which are- Club Mahindra Munnar, The Tall Trees, Sterling Munnar, Club Mahindra Mount Serene

2. Almora: In the hills of Uttarakhand, winter is the season of festivities as hill folk unwind after the grueling monsoon and autumn months. On a typical winter morning, Almora is an island jutting from a sea of milky fog, known as haul in the local Kumaoni tongue. Almora is the best destination to plan a winter vacation.

Stay at: RCI affiliated resorts which are club Mahindra Binsar Valley

3. Goa: Goa in winter is more charming and eventful than any other season in the party state. If you have planned a vacation in Goa in the year-end or beginning of the year and wondering what to do to make your holiday exciting, then don’t worry you can stay at amazing resorts and hotels affiliated with RCI.

Stay at: RCI affiliated Club Mahindra Varca, Sterling Varca, Averina Beach, Club Mahindra Emerald Palms, Karma Royal Benaulim

4. Coorg: Plan a trip to Coorg this winter to experience pure bliss amidst lush greenery. The misty landscape, lush green forests, and enchanting waterfalls will entice you to visit Coorg in December with your friends and family for the perfect winter getaway this year!

Stay at: RCI affiliated Club Mahindra Madikeri, Club Mahindra Virajpat, Evolve Back

Apart from this, if you are planning to travel to international destinations this Christmas and new year then you can visit these amazing and exotic destinations around the world.

5. Maldives: If you are planning a staycation this winter, there is no better place to be than the Maldives. This is an especially good option for those who dislike the cold months. At this beachfront location, you can enjoy the sun and sand!

Stay at: RCI affiliated Filitheyo Island Resort, Medhushi Island Resort, Hondaafushi Island Resort

6. Las Vegas: From milder weather to exciting winter events, winter in Vegas gives you the opportunity to explore and enjoy the area in comfort. Winter in Las Vegas means glittering lights, New Year’s Eve Street parties, and cool desert nights. Book a winter hotel in Las Vegas to experience the best of the city.

Stay at: RCI affiliated Holiday Inn Desert Club Resort, Hilton Grand Vacation Club at Trump International, Tahiti Village, Club Wyndham Grand Resort

7. Florida: Florida is a pleasant place to visit in the winter, with cooler weather, holiday activities, and endless sunshine. The humidity of summer fades, and festivals, fairs, and outdoor adventures take precedence, making it ideal for exploring Florida’s pristine coastline and natural outdoor landscapes.

Stay at: Sheraton Vistana, Holiday Inn, Vacation Village Parkway, Deerfield beach, Balmoral Resort, Berkshire by the Sea, Boca Ciega Resort

8. Bali: Surreal, enthralling, and soothing describe Bali in winter. And, despite the myth that heavy rains on the island make January a bad month to visit, we can assure you that it has a plethora of experiences for you to enjoy even during the wet season. Water sports, too!

Stay at: Risata Bali Resort and Spa, Anantara Legian Bali, Bali Emerald Villas, The Grand Bali Nusa Dua