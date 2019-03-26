Gone are the days when we use to get a self-driven car facility in one or two cities within India. Finding conformity that delivers anticipated, standardized and affordable services is no longer an issue. Proves to be the best options for all your road trips, these are the best rental services that is admired by the travellers.
Availing its services in the number of cities within India, these are proved to be the best ways to explore your country. It is one of the flexible and the most admire services that offer you complete travelling ease and personal comfort. This car service proves to be the boon to those who love to travel throughout India.
Need to rent a car on the go? Here are the Best Five Self-Driven Car Rental Apps available In India
1. Avis India
Avis India is a leading global car hire service providerIndia’s leading car hire, leasing and fleet management provider. Avis India has a fleet of more than 6000 premium cars across the country, with a network extending across 50 conveniently-located stations in over 20 cities. It’s a promise to ensure a stress-free car rental experience for every customer. Avis has become the top brand in car rental and car hire services. Our services include Chauffeur Drive and Self Drive car rentals. Our fleet has a wide range of cars ranging from Audi, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda and many more.
2. Zoomcar
Whether you need to run around town or want to go out of station for a long weekend, Zoomcar has the vehicle for you. Zoomcar has 20+ different vehicle makes to choose from and offers self-drive services across 24 cities – Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Mangalore-Manipal, Mysore, Vizag, Nagpur, Kochi, Vijayawada, Surat, Siliguri, Lucknow, and Guwahati. It’s all about customer flexibility as Zoomcar offers individuals the option to pick up a vehicle from a conveniently located parking station or through a doorstep delivery to a location of your choice.
3. Myles Cars
Myles car that is owned and managed by Carzonrent, it is India’ one of the most appreciated company. Owns it network in over 21 Indian cities, it avails it services for minimum 2 hours to even months. Launched in 2013, this Delhi based online platform is avail in all metro cities. Admired for its car sharing and car rental services, Myles offers its customers with the affordable range. Opting more than 38 car models and over 250 locations, this flexible platform provides you with an opportunity to enjoy with your loved ones.
4. Ola Rental
Operating under trade name Ola, this transportation company was founded in 2010. Expanded its network over 110 cities this company owns over 600,000 vehicles. Offering services like Ola Share, Ola Micro, Ola Mini, Ola Prime, Ola Auto, Ola Rentals, Ola Outstations, Ola Lux, Ola Bike share, and Ola Pedal. Ola which avails you with the car rentals and self-driven car service is one of the most preferred services in India. The perfect way to travel through your travel needs. Availing its customers with the mesmerizing packages that start from minimum 1 hour and are extended up to the time of 12 hours or number of days. Verified drivers, an emergency alert button, and live ride tracking are some of the features that we have in place to ensure you a safe travel experience and let you enjoy your ride with complete security at the lowest fares and luxurious options. Whether you are planning the family trip or for a small get together, these coupons for Ola will bring you big discount every time.
5. Drivezy
Rent a car or bike now at a low rate from Drivezy- Self Drive Car Rental & Bike Rentals. Renting a car or bike has never been this easy and smooth. We make you own the experience, not just the car or bike. Planning an intercity travel trip or around the city travel in a car or bike? Want to rent a car or bike by hours, days or weeks? Want to self-drive the car or bike? Want your ride to be delivered at your doorstep? Don’t want to wait for a cab or in the queue at public transport? You are at the right stop. Drivezy- Self Drive Cars and Bike Rentals give you the luxury of renting car and bike at a low price with an instant refund, low-security deposit on your rented vehicle and much more.