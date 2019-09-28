Best-Selling Author Apurva Purohit, Launches Her Second Book – ‘Lady,You’re The Boss!’

Mumbai: Amidst a power-packed audience today, at the contemporary, luxe lounge-bar Arth, author Apurva Purohit launched her second book-Lady, You’re The Boss!

Published by Westland Publications (an Amazon company) and hitting stands today, the book aims to address the challenges faced by women climbing the corporate ladder. Armed with a lifetime of careful observation, countless encounters with women professionals and leaders, and coupled with her own inimitable touch-in-cheek sense of satire and wit, the book is a powerful reminder of what makes good leaders, along with being a practical guide for women professionals.

Present at the launch event were well-known faces such as renowned actress Divya Dutta, commentator Harsha Bhogle, Rasika Dugal, Restaurateur Pooja Dhingra, photographer, scriptwriter, filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala

The event hosted by RJ Salil, witnessed a book reading session by Divya Dutta, Harsha Bhogle, and the Boss Lady herself, Apurva Purohit.

On the launch of her second book, Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group, commented, “In a lot of ways, this is my memo to all the women out there exhorting them to stay the course, no matter the odds. I am often the only female in a boardroom room – and it’s a painful reminder to me of the daily battles of petty prejudices and subconscious biases that have driven so many women out of offices and bonsai-ed them into predefined roles of wife, mother, sister and supporter. I hope Lady You’re the Boss encourages and inspires women to reach out for the sky and achieve their full potential.”

The evening saw guests and attendees engaging in pertinent dialogue on how women often minimize themselves, suffer from the imposter syndrome and settle for less than what they’re capable of. Women are entering the workforce in unprecedented numbers today; however, they struggle to balance the dual pressures of a career and family. Additionally, they have to contend with social stresses as well as their own conditioning from childhood which forces them to minimize themselves.

Discussing Apurva Purohit’s latest book, Harsha Bhogle said, “I’ve known Apurva for about 20-30 years! But I have no doubt in my mind on the book she has written, and because of the person she is, it has been extremely thought provoking and inspiring.”

Lady, You’re the Boss is available for order online on Amazon.in and is available in stores from 26th September 2019 onwards.