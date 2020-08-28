Best Shapewear Brands 2020: From High-Waist Thigh Slimmer to Seamless Fabrics

When wearing our favourite dresses, we do not want to feel conscious – especially for events like weddings, formal meetings, parties or a special date. With the right shapewear, you can wear any outfit in your closet, making it a wardrobe staple. The effect of wearing shapewear underneath any attire can help enhance the impact you want to achieve with your look while uplifting your confidence.

So whether you’re looking for a full-body piece or a slip skirt to wear under your favourite skirts, or you just want a simple pair of body shaping briefs for those skin-hugging bodycon dresses, these brands have all the styles of shapewear you would need and love.

Scroll down to find out the best brands in this category:

1. Jockey

Jockey shapewear are easily available in the market. Seamless shaping provides all-day comfort and contouring. The targeted power zones shape tummy, hips, waistline, and back. It also has adjustable straps with elegant rose gold accents.

The flexibility of the fabric allows ease in movement. The tailored design of the Jockey Shaping Camisole makes this style suitable for inner-wear and outerwear as well. A variety of bottom and top shapewear – from smooth bodysuits to shaping shorts to open bust slips – will get you through the festive season, marriages or special occasions of your life.

Price Range– INR 899/- – INR 1,049/-

2. Zivame

Zivame’s shapewear is designed for targeted compression at the stomach and thigh for a slimming effect. One of the styles features a side slit for ease of movement and up to 12 hours of airy comfort. It is suitable for waists, sides and belly shaping. It has a feather-light fabric and design to remain undetectable and provides all-day comfort.

Price Range – INR 846/- – INR 2,396/-

3. Groversons Paris Beauty

One of the leading shapewear brands, Groversons that will solve all your issues in seconds. If you are looking for shapewear which will target your problematic areas, you can easily find the right one from this brand. They have different styles focusing on trimming of tummy and thigh areas. The lightweight stretchable & skin-friendly fabric absorbs moisture and fits just like your second skin. The products are easy on your pocket and give a perfect makeover to your body.

Price Range – INR 549/- – INR 979/-

4. Clovia

Clovia, the trusted Lingerie, Sleepwear, Loungewear, Activewear and Shapewear brand over 20Lc urban millennial Indian women. It has a wide range of premium shapewear for Indian women who have been stuck with vanilla & one-size-fits-all options from generations.

Crafted by Indian artisan and backed by international technology, Clovia offers premium yet affordable products. Every Clovia product is made and improved basis customer feedback.

Price Range –INR 499/- – INR 799/-

5. Enamor

Launched in 2001, Enamor offers premium shapewear with impeccable fitting and unmatched comfort also exclusive styles. With the wide range of Enamor, you can transform your figure.

The Collection is very different and unique as it fits your body and comes in various designs. Choosing Enamor is choosing an experience that is crafted to help you feel fabulous inside out.

Price Range – INR 799/- – INR 2,099/-