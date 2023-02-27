Best smart thermostats for heating and cooling requirements in buildings

During the past few decades, smart thermostats have emerged as one of the most rapidly evolving technologies related to HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning). Residential, commercial, and industrial HVAC equipment consumes the most electricity. HVAC systems in India account for nearly 40% of all building energy consumption, and smart thermostats are one such rapidly evolving technology that could help in cost-cutting and energy conservation.

Smart thermostats today include IoT-embedded technologies. A smartphone app can be used to adjust temperatures from another room or a different state, and this has been possible because of the Wi-Fi connectivity in the devices. With a thermostat, users can control the temperature at their convenience. Below are a few smart thermostats to control the HVAC needs of building occupants.

75F HyperStat™ is by far the most sophisticated thermostat and humidistat available in the HVAC industry right now. Its eight built-in sensors measure temperature, humidity, CO₂ levels, occupancy, light, sound, VOCs, and optional particulate matter. This makes 75F a perfect fit for those looking to meet WELL Building Standard requirements. Data from these sensors is sent wirelessly to a real-time analytics package and informs the Guideline 36-compliant control algorithms already installed in the device.

This T5+ Smart Thermostat is easy to install without a C-Wire and offers a simple, user-friendly interface. It is ENERGY STAR certified and can be programmed with a schedule. Using the app, users can monitor and control the device from anywhere, and it can be integrated completely into buildings. The app also sends notifications to users, reminding them to change the filter and warning them if the temperatures are too high.

The Daikin One+ smart thermostat is an intelligent product from a leading HVAC manufacturer. As the cloud-connected hub of a sophisticated, integrated system, it enables you to control temperature, humidity, and air quality easily. It has integrated temperature and humidity sensors, as well as letting you set points, fan speeds, and lover position (for wall mounted and ceiling cassette units). You can also see error messages and maintenance notifications on the thermostat.