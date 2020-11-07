Diwali is just around the corner and people all around the country are filled with enthusiasm and high spirits. Diwali is also considered as an auspicious time to send gifts to your employees, family, friends, and everyone as there is no scarcity of lucrative deals. The best time to buy a TV in India is during Diwali. TV manufacturers offer good discounts and EMI schemes to attract your attention.

If you are looking to pick up the best smart TV in your budget, here is the list of best Smart TV deals worth to grab on this Diwali.

TCL 4K UHD Smart Android TV P615

which delivers crystal clear sound, crisper dialogue, and great detail to make the entertainment you love even better. ÔThe latest 4K UHD TVP615 is the new addition of this 4K Android TV pre-installed with a wide range of global and local APPs that bring unlimited on-demand content. P615 Comes with the world’s most popular Android operating system featuring a wide range of on-demand entertainment platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Sony Liv, and ZEE 5, plus users can download more via the Google Play Store. On top of propelling imagery performance, audio quality draws the audience into stories and helps grow a connection to what’s on the screen. P615 features DolbyAudio

Available on Amazon

Cost – ₹ 23,999, Diwali special offer

Sony Bravia X7002G 108cm

Featuring 4K X-Reality Pro and ClearAudio+, this TV delivers visuals and audio that are ideal for a highly entertaining experience. On top of that, this TV’s aluminium finish and sleek frame complement the overall look of your interior and help it shine. This TV offers you the combined goodness of 4K picture-quality and the detail of High Dynamic Range so that your favourite video content is more enjoyable to watch. Sony’s 4K picture processing technology enhances each pixel so that you can see every detail irrespective of the type of content that you’re watching on this TV.

· 4K, 3840 x 2160 Pixels

· 4K X-Reality PRO, Frame Dimming, HDR (High Dynamic Range), HDR Pro, Triluminous display

· Auto volume leveller: Balance, Bass-reflex speaker

· WI-FI

Available at Flipkart, TataCliq

Cost – ₹44,999

LG 43UK6780PTE

Do a lot more than just watching TV series on this TV from LG. With features, such as the IPS 4K Display and 4K Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision, along with the DTS VIRTUAL: X technology, you’ll have a gripping TV-viewing experience. It also comes with convenience features, such as the Magic Remote, and Share and Control. This feature can reproduce over a billion rich colours with a finer gradation to offer precise and lifelike picture quality, and a wider viewing angle. You can watch High Dynamic Range (HDR) content on this TV as it supports multiple HDR formats, such as the HDR10 Pro and HLG Pro. You get to enjoy the content in finer details and lifelike colour with a wide range of contrast.

· Auto volume leveller: Balance, Clear Voice 3, DTS HD Sound

· My Remote Apps

· Screen Casting

· Dual play

Available at Flipkart, TataCliq

Cost – ₹ 47,499

Samsung UA50TUE60AK

With a Crystal Display, 4K UHD Resolution, and a Boundless Design, the Samsung UA50TUE60AKXXL TV is a wonderful home appliance for immersive entertainment. This television features an Ambient Mode to display your personal photos, and it supports a number of virtual assistants for fast and easy entertainment. This TV produces crystal-clear visuals with vivid and vibrant colours to ensure an immersive viewing experience. It features a single chip that adjusts the colours and the contrast ratio of the images to offer high-quality visuals on screen. It produces sharper and crisper images on the screen, so you can enjoy true-to-life picture quality. With multiple voice assistants, you can change channels, adjust the volume and control various other features of this TV with a simple command. Now, you can play your favourite graphic-rich games on the large screen of this TV. Featuring a sleek and minimal design, this TV is designed to offer an excellent cinematic experience. Also, it blends in seamlessly with your home’s decor. You can turn this TV into an art piece by letting it display your photos on it. You can choose to display a beautiful collage or a slide show as per your mood. You can convert this TV into a music system to listen to the high-quality sound with clear beats without missing out on any detail.

· Smart Hub and One Remote Control

· AirPlay 2

· Clean Cable Solution

· Display Mirroring

Available at Flipkart, TataCliq

Cost – ₹ 48,990

Philips 50PFL3950

Make your home an entertainment hub with this Philips 6600 Series 58-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV. It comes with cutting-edge technologies that include 3840×2160 pixels resolution, HDR10+, Micro Dimming, Pixel Precise Ultra HD for upgraded picture quality. The 20 W dual speakers with 5 band equalizer, A.I. sound, clear dialogue, bass enhancement, auto volume leveller, night mode, Dolby volume leveller deliver excellent audio. Besides, this Wi-Fi-enabled TV has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports so that you can connect to your smart devices. It can further be wall-mounted.

· Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

· Display Features : Pixel Precise Ultra HD | Micro Dimming | Dolby Vision

· Speaker Output: 20 W | Dolby Atmos | Dual Speakers | Dolby Volume Leveler | Bass Enhancement | 5 Band Equalizer

· Operating System: SAPHI | Online Video Stores | A.I. Sound

Available at TataCliq

Cost – ₹48990

TCL 4K QLED C715

TCL 4K QLED C715 offers a stunning picture quality and aims to bring your viewing experience to the next level. It is powered with Quantum dot technology that produces three vibrant images, colour gamut, and brightness that will enhance your viewing quality. Dolby vision adds to its astronomical display and brings the extraordinary colour and contrast to the screen. The company bundles it with Dolby Atmos and hand-free voice control. While the Dolby Atmos feature will let you have the feel of moving audio and steadily transport you into the story, the hand-free voice (far-field voice recognition technology) control provides the luxury of giving voice commands directly to the TV instead of the remote.

It’s available both online and offline

Cost – ₹45,990