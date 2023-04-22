Better Beauty, A Clean Beauty Brand for A Better Tomorrow

National, April 2023- With Earth Day just around the corner, the increasing environmental changes and global warming are urging everyone to “Invest In Our Planet.” As people from all around the world work on clean-up drives and tree plantations to raise awareness of the value of going green, buying products that are not harmful to the planet is equally important. Keeping the environment in mind, Better Beauty was established with the goal of creating a beauty brand with products that are gentle to your skin and kind to the environment.

The packaging of many skincare products contributes significantly to the CO2 emissions associated with the production of plastics, damaging the ecosystems, and adding a significant amount of waste to our landfills. Better Beauty takes precautions to ensure that the brand does not utilize any detrimental elements and that every product is SLS-, paraben-, and toxic-free. To ensure that the packaging doesn’t hurt the environment in any way, they have partnered with “The Disposal Company” to assist in recycling their glass bottles. Additionally, no animal testing is done throughout the development of vegan products. With these efforts, the brand completely eliminates any potential negative effects on the environment.

Anita Hasanannandani, Actor and the Founder of Better Beauty say, “ Better Beauty is simply a step in the direction of change because we wanted to offer our children a healthy environment to grow up in. During the pandemic, we realized exactly how terribly we had damaged our world. It is now our responsibility to safeguard it and work towards sustainability.”

Better Beauty encourages everyone to work together to promote sustainability and appeals to make prudent decisions. It is crucial for the environment that we consider our purchases carefully and make sure that they will benefit the ecosystem.