Betty A. Ainslie Recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Tavares, FL : Betty A. Ainslie of Tavares, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of essential oils, skin care, nursing and American Heart CPR Training. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Betty A. Ainslie

Elizabeth “Betty” A. Ainslie is the CEO of doTERRA® Essential Oil with Betty for over five years. She is a wellness advocate who educates her clients about the health benefits of using essential oils and sells their certified pure therapeutic grade essential oils. She has obtained her Oils specialist certificate for doTERRA® Essential Oil. Betty is also an independent consultant and executive consultant for over ten years for Rodan & Fields Premium Skincare. She has a CountWrinklesOut certification by Rodan & Fields.

Betty has 48 years’ experience in nursing and currently works in home healthcare. She earned a L.P.N. from SUNY Oneonta in 1974 and is a licensed Practical Nurse with the state of Florida. She previously served in the ICU and CCU, and also worked for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Betty has been a caregiver since she was a young child. She took care of her grandma as a preteen because there was no home health available. Having the desire for people to survive and do well after surgery led her to become an ICU/CCU trauma nurse. After the birth of her two sons, she helped other moms succeed in breastfeeding, parenting, and she eventually began teaching CPR. Betty served as a leader mentor and district adviser, State of FL, for La Leche League International (NYS/FL.)

Ms. Ainslie specializes in CPR, first aid, and holistic health. She is a CPR AED trainer and serves as owner, coordinator, instructor, and trainer with her company, Hearts of Lake County for 30 years. She is certified as an American Heart Association Instructor. In addition, Betty is a Reiki Practitioner for over six years. Today she has added essential oils from doTERRA®, a natural alternative to promote good health.

Betty is affiliated with Lake Business Leaders, Business with Friends, the Tavares Chamber of Commerce, and the Eustis Chamber of Commerce. In her spare time she enjoys being with her grandchildren and travel.