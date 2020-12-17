Betty Crocker launches revolutionary one-minute Mug Treat in India

To add more cheer to the upcoming festive season, the global leader in baking Betty Crocker has launched a revolutionary cake mix in India that is bound to make your 2020 sweeter. A novel innovation, Treat by Betty Crocker is a mug – cake that can be made in just over one minute in a microwave.

The newly launched format in India by Betty Crocker is offered in two variants – brownie and chocolate. It comes in two sizes – one which makes four mug cakes for INR 200 and two mug cakes for INR 100. To make the experience even more delightful, it comes with two complimentary Hershey’s syrups. Completely hassle free and easy to whip up, Betty Crocker Mug Treat can be easily prepared by any and every member of the family. You don’t need to be a pro baker or spend hours to whip up a decadent treat at home – let Betty take care of it for you with your personal cup of happiness after a hard day at work, or for all your binge watch sessions and little celebrations. It’s your personal Mugful of Mmmm…

Talking about the launch, Mr. Salil Murthy, Managing Director – India, General Mills says, “At General Mills, it is our constant endeavour to Make Food the World Loves. With a significant rise in the homegrown baking community during the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to offer our consumers something revolutionary, something delicious yet extremely easy to make at home. The Betty Crocker Mug Treat is a microwaveable treat for anytime indulgence that’s as easy as it is delicious.”

“At General Mills, we blend our heritage and experience of over 150 years, with the agility and vitality of a start-up to constantly surprise our consumers with innovative products,” Mr. Murthy added.

Order your personal mugful of happiness today!