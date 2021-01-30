BeyBee brand to be the next big name in the Babycare industry

BeyBee, a leading name in the Baby care & Moms care category, under the flagship of Baby & Mom Retail Private Ltd. offers high-quality, non-toxic, Vegan, SLS and paraben-free safe baby products. Water-based Baby Wipes, Cucumber Baby Wipes, Baby Sunscreen, Baby Lotion, Baby Oil, Diapers, Dry sheets and Moms Products, are few items that are under the umbrella of this brand. BeyBee offers intensive and extensive quality checks that are performed on every product before it is delivered to the customers.

Usually, many Baby care products use chemicals and polythene materials that are harmful to the babies. Products under the BeyBee brand are conducive, reliable, and of fine quality which helps the baby remain active and comfortable throughout the day. The brand is committed to delivering organic, toxic-free, and chemicals baby care products. Additionally, they provide rigorous quality assurances that are performed at every stage of product development i.e., manufacturing, packaging, delivery, etc, along with multiple checks and audits. Currently, BeyBee Dry sheets are one of the popular products in the market because it is made with advanced mechanisms responsible for its unrivaled quality.

According to Mr. Shish Kharesiya, Founder of the BeyBee brand, “BeyBee brand is committed to providing safe and natural baby care products. We have a research team to create and innovate products comfortable to the babies and prevent baby rashes and other skin infections. Also, our customer base has quadrupled in the last few years. We have received an overwhelming response from our customers which has motivated us greatly.”

BeyBee is now planning to go offline in Modern retail and other distribution channels in the future. It is all set to enter the international market with the same range and is ready to become a leading baby care products brand. It has been recognized with the Australian certified Toxic free, Made safe, and Allergy for its toxic-free products and natural products.