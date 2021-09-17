Beyond Garage launches BG Genuine Spares

Beyond Garage, one of the leading car and bike repair and service producers has announced their subsidiary named BG GENUINE SPARES. This comes as an effort to make their products available directly to the customers. Beyond Garage believes in keeping its services transparent, economic, and hassle-free. With its current process and standardization, they have made the service very affordable and have managed to provide warranty on every service.

While conducting a recent market study, the company found out that the high pricing on vehicle parts by the OEM/Aftermarket companies was posing as a challenge, even when the company managed the selection of vehicle parts for customers themselves. Since Beyond Garage strives to provide top-notch services to its clients at affordable rates, they have now launched their quality certified products under own brand name, BG-Genuine Spares. At BG Genuine spares, the company has identified the industrial requirement in terms of the right product and shortlisted a handful of suppliers/manufacturers who meet the company’s requirements in terms of quality, pricing, and reliability. This move of the company seeks to provide holistic service to users and businesses.

Speaking on the new move, The HOO of Beyond Garage, Mr. Pavan Balekundri commented that

” When a vehicle gets service, 65-70% of the cost is of the parts/lubricants. That was one of the major challenges as the customer had to pay a heavy sum for the service simply because there was no warranty on the parts from the seller. The company has decided to address the challenge, and to make service further affordable to its users through Beyond Garage by offering prices that are at least 20% lower as compared to our competitors, and in some cases, it’s as low as 50%. ”

The company is currently focused on the products that are used for the periodic maintenance of all the brand’s vehicles, such as air filters, oil filters, fuel filters, AC filters, coolants, brake pads, etc. However, the company is also looking forward to including more segments in its operations in the future. Beyond Garage has also launched attractive offers for wholesalers and retailers, where the businesses can avail around 40% discount on regular supplies and 20-30% discount on the services.

At the moment, the company is delivering parts to businesses for free, without charging any handling or delivery fee across Karnataka and Telangana. To further ensure the trust of the customers in the brand and to fulfill the primary commitment of the company of delivering reliable service to its users, the company is providing up to 6 months/25,000km warranty on parts based on the category.

