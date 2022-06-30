Beyond Key recognized as a Dream Company to Work For by HRD World Congress

India, June 2022: Beyond Key, an end-to-end digital transformation and global software solutions and consulting services provider, has been recognized as one of the “Dream Companies to Work For” by the prestigious World HRD Congress.

The World HRD Congress recognizes organizations with good work culture and employee-friendly policies. The nominations are evaluated by an eminent jury comprising of senior professionals based on pre-defined criteria and go through a rigorous six-step process from receiving the entries to the final rankings and includes a presentation by the short-listed companies on innovative HR practices, company values, work culture, CSR and more.

At Beyond Key, the motto has been ‘happy team members, happy clients’. In the past 16 years, the tech leader has developed an ecosystem where employees not only want to work but they feel highly secure about their jobs and career.

A career ladder for progression, 100% Sponsorship for any training/certification, employee loyalty reward, talent management and caring collaboration in times such as that of Covid-19, are some of the features that rightly make Beyond Key a dream company to work for. A special cell set up during the peak Covid included paid-for doctor consultation for team members and their families, provision of helpline numbers, arrangement of oxygen concentrators and cylinders where necessary, and timely financial aid.

“We are glad to have been named a Dream Company to Work for by the World HRD Congress. As an example of our employee-centric policies, Beyond Key leadership has taken a bold step to provide a work-from-anywhere flexible model for work — keeping in mind the facility, environment, and safety for our employees. Our offices are opened up for employees with all safety measures and precautions for those who want to work from the office due to some important meetings or even if they have any difficulties working from home. With a strong leadership strategy and connected and collaborative workforce, we believe that we can become one of the progressive future-ready organizations,” says Piyush Goel, CEO, Beyond Key.

Along with employee-centric, appreciative and open work culture, Beyond Key has employee engagement activities including family events, festival celebrations, team lunches and even an intra-organization cricketing event that has become an annual tradition.

With the core values of honesty, client delight, (be) specific and measurable, consulting approach, team player and innovation, Beyond Key has been providing software consulting services to its clients globally since 2005, including those in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia. With state-of-the-art development centers and a highly skilled team of 275+ professionals, Beyond Key is one of the fastest-growing companies that take pride in digitally transforming enterprises by creating innovative, cutting-edge solutions and empowering them to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace.